Highlands County added another 25 cases on COVID-19 to bring the overall cases to 6,967. Of those cases, 6,900 were residents and 67 people were non-residents who tested positive for the virus. The daily average of new cases has come down. Over the past seven days there have been 194 cases of COVID, which is an average of 27.71 cases daily.
After a correction, the total deaths was 290 when the Florida Department of Health released the Tuesday coronavirus reports.
Highlands County has had 552 hospitalizations. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 35 patients hospitalized as of 3:32 p.m. on Tuesday. For the same time period, AHCA reported an adult ICU census as 21 with five beds available, or 19.23% availability.
For the second day in a row, the average daily age of those infected is 45 and the overall average is 52 years old. Cases from corrections has risen to 116 infections.
There have been 648 cases out of long-term care facilities. FDOH showed 78 deaths of either staff or residents in long-term care facilities.
The county’s positivity rate was much better than the previous day’s 12.69%. Tuesday’s positivity rate was 7.72%. Increased testing could be a factor. Tuesday’s results were from 337 processed tests.
After the lowest case count since Halloween on Monday, Florida’s cases were back up, with 6,297 new cases reported. The overall total for the state was 1,837,285 cases. Of the total cases, 1,803,893 were residents and 33,392 non-residents.
The new deaths reported overnight totaled 225. The overnight deaths brought the cumulative death total to 29,659. The deaths were from 29,154 residents and 505 non-residents.
Testing was much higher Tuesday than the previous day with 101,405 tests processed with 94,700 negative results. The result was a positivity rate of 6.61%, down slightly from Monday.
As expected, numbers in the United States were down significantly due to the holiday. Alaska, Wyoming and Washington were among the states that didn’t report on Monday and other states turned in partial data.
The numbers released by the COVID Tracking Project’s Monday night report show just 55,077 new cases and 1,078 deaths. Expect numbers to adjust a bit during the week, which could lead to artificially inflated figures from some states. Still, the case count is the lowest number since Oct. 18 and the deaths are the fewest seen since Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations continue to drop and were at 65,455, which is roughly half of what was seen during the peak in January.
Good news is seen in the positivity rates, where the rolling seven-day average dropped to 5.46%, which is down more than 50% from the 11.28% average of just a month ago.
The holiday lag looks to be having an impact in Tuesday’s early numbers, with the California Department of Public Health reporting just 5,692 new cases and 64 deaths, while Arizona — which reported no deaths on Monday, reported just three on Tuesday, along with 1,132 new cases.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 27.7 million cases and had 487,109 deaths.
Globally, there have been 109.4 million cases and 2.42 million deaths.