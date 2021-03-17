While the state of Florida saw a huge uptick in COVID-19 cases with the release of Tuesday’s updated virus numbers by the Florida Department of Health, Highlands County was an exception to the rule. The county had a modest increase of eight cases, raising the overall to 7,448.
Of the eight new cases, six of them were resident cases and there were two new non-resident cases. There have now been 7,369 resident cases and 79 non-resident cases.
Deaths remained at 311 and hospitalizations increased by four to 586, with 24 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Testing doubled from Monday’s report, with 171 resident tests processed, although testing numbers were still below the average of the last two weeks. With the low number of cases, the county saw a positivity rate of 4.07%.
According to FDOH, there were 316 vaccines given in the county on Monday, raising the overall total to 26,845. There has been 18,640 people to have received the first dose and 8,205 people to have received both shots in the series.
The state saw an increase of 4,791 new cases, bringing the overall total to 1,984,425. Of those cases there have been 1,947,834 resident cases and 36,591 non-resident cases. Florida has seen an average of 4,688 new cases a day over the past two weeks.
There were 101 new deaths reported, with the state now having seen 32,449 resident deaths and 612 non-resident deaths for a total of 33,161.
Testing in the state climbed a bit, with 81,222 resident tests processed. Despite the increased case numbers, the increase in testing left the state with a positivity rate of 5.95%, which is consistent with the 5.69% and 6.10% seen the past two days.
The state administered 60,259 vaccines Monday, which raises the number to 4,338,099 people to have received at least one shot. While Highlands County has many more people who have only received the first shot in the series, the state is the opposite, with 1,906,559 people having received the first dose and 2,431,540 people having received both shots in the series for a total of 4,338,099 people vaccinated.
Numbers in the United States went up a bit, with states reporting 46,776 new cases. There were 620 deaths reported.
Hospitalizations continued to remain low, with 36,282 currently hospitalized, which includes 7,250 currently in ICU units.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 29.53 million cases and had 536,494 deaths.
Globally, there have been 120.5 million cases and 2.67 million deaths.