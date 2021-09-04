While COVID-19 numbers are dropping a bit throughout the state, the Heartland apparently didn’t get the message, as numbers remain high. Of the 11 counties in Florida to see more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 population, four of them — Highlands, Hardee, Okeechobee and DeSoto — are right here in the Heartland.
Highlands County was the best of the four, as there were 1,072 new cases in the seven-day period between Aug. 27-Sept. 2, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly update. That is a slight improvement over last week’s 1,153 new cases, but still one of the worst weeks for the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There have now been 13,565 COVID-19 resident cases in Highlands County.
The county’s positivity rate of 27.3% was slightly higher than last week’s 26.5% and well higher than the state average of 15.2%.
While hospitalizations have also dropped across the state, Highlands County hasn’t seen the same dip, with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners showing 156 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday compared to 148 the previous Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 111 new hospital admissions in the county for the period of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
There were 810 people vaccinated in the county during the past week, which is fewer than the previous two weeks. A total of 60% of those eligible have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In total, 56,056 people have been vaccinated.
Hardee County added 356 cases with a 28.8% positivity rate. The county’s 1,290.6 cases per 100,000 population was third-worst in the state.
DeSoto County added 421 new cases, while Okeechobee County saw 484 new cases with a 32% positivity rate. Glades County saw 52 new cases with a positivity rate of 26.1% and Polk County added 6,174 new cases with a positivity rate of 19.6%.
The state’s 129,240 new cases for the week was the lowest weekly number since the end of July and the positivity rate was the lowest since the middle of July.
There were 23,557 new cases in the under 12 age group, while the 12 to 19 age group saw 19,687 new cases. The two age groups also had the highest case count per 100,000 population.
The state’s death toll saw a steep jump, as there 2,345 new deaths recorded during the week. Of those, 433 occurred during the week, with the others occurring earlier but were just classified as COVID deaths between Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
Of those, there was one additional death in the under 16 age group, which brings the total to 13, while there were 39 in the 17 to 29 age category, raising the total to 283.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 14,149 hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is a decrease of 2,000 from a week ago. There were 3,282 COVID patients in ICU, which is a reduction of 316 from last Saturday.
“The downward curve is significant, but we still have 50% more patients hospitalized now with COVID-19 than at the worst of the peak last year,” said President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association Mary C. Mayhew. “We must keep up the battle against the virus and focus on vaccinations.”
There were 462,269 people vaccinated in Florida during the seven-day period, bringing the total to 13.1 million. Of those eligible to be vaccinated in the state, 69% have received at least one shot. All 11 counties to have at least 1,000 new cases per 100,000 population have a lower-than-average vaccination rate.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is quickly approaching the 40-million case marker, with a total of 39.8 million cases and 647,720 deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 220 million cases and 4.55 million deaths.