The Florida Department of Health released COVID-19 data for the last two weeks on Friday, as no numbers were reported the previous week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The end result was no real fluctuation of numbers over the past two weeks.
As has been the case with nearly every holiday since the pandemic began, numbers for the week of Nov. 19-25 were down to 9,645, which is to be expected with many testing locations closed for a day or two for Thanksgiving, while the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 saw numbers increase to 10,892. That’s nearly identical to the 10,890 seen the week of Nov. 12-18.
The state’s positivity rate of 2.5% was the highest seen in the past five weeks, but is still half of the 5% recommendation by the World Health Organization before lifting COVID restrictions.
Deaths have climbed 620 over the past two weeks and there have now been a total of 61,701 deaths and 3.69 million cases in the state.
With more people now eligible for booster shots, vaccines were the highest they have been over the past 10 weeks, with 497,854 people receiving vaccines. Of those, 308,217 were booster shots.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,312 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon, which is roughly 60 fewer than two weeks ago. There were 267 COVID patients in ICU, which is an increase of 11 from two weeks ago.
Highlands County saw just 15 new cases for the week of Nov. 19-25 and that increased to 32 for the past week. The county’s positivity rate of 2.3% for the week is slightly lower than the state average. The county has now seen a total of 16,099 cases.
There were 374 people vaccinated in the county over the past week and a total of 60,124 people in all have been vaccinated, which is 60% of those eligible.
The New York Times was showing Highlands County with a total of 560 COVID deaths, which is the same number that was reported last week.
The Thanksgiving holiday definitely took its toll on numbers in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average on Nov. 29 was down to 80,271, but three straight days of more than 120,000 new cases have pushed the new seven-day average to 96,425 new cases per day, the highest we’ve seen since Oct. 7.
Reported deaths in the U.S. followed the same pattern, with the seven-day average falling to 726 on Nov. 28, but four straight days with more than 1,200 deaths has pushed that number up to 975, which is consistent with numbers seen several weeks ago.
The U.S. has now seen a total of 48.76 million cases and 783,215 deaths.
The states faring the worst right now are the cold-weather states, with New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin the lone four states to be seeing more than 70 new cases per day per 100,000 population.
The Southeast is faring the best with Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, along with Hawaii, the lone states to be showing fewer than 10 new cases per day per 100,000 population.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. as having given a total of 462 million vaccine doses and an average of 949,494 shots per day over the past week.
Globally, 8.09 billion doses have been given and the daily average was 37.1 million doses over the past seven days.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is showing 265.2 million cases worldwide, with a total of 5.24 million deaths.