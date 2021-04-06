Highlands County and Florida saw the typical holiday ‘bounce’ reflected in the COVID-19 numbers released by the Florida Department of Public Health on Monday. Previous holidays have seen several days of artificially low numbers, followed by several days of inflated figures, as data backlogs are cleared.
Highlands County was shown as having 11 new cases Sunday. There were just 88 processed resident tests for the day, which resulted in a positivity rate of 12.5%, the highest seen in the county the past two weeks. The 77 negative resident tests are the fewest the county has seen in the last 14 days
Highlands County has now seen a total of 7,766 cases, with 7,678 resident cases and 88 non-resident cases.
FDOH showed Highlands County with one additional death, bringing the total back to 323. The daily reports show the county with 323 deaths on Saturday, but adjusted it downward on Sunday to 322.
Hospitalizations held at 614, with the Agency for Health Care Administration showing 32 currently hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.
The state showed an increase of 3,480 cases, bringing the overall total to 2,085,306. There have been 2,046,280 resident cases and 39,026 non-resident cases.
The state saw just 48,321 processed resident tests on Sunday, the second-lowest number seen in the last 14 days. The state’s positivity rate for the day was 7.37%, the second straight day with a rate over 7% and the second-highest seen in the past 14 days.
There were 36 new deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 34,364. Of those, 33,710 have been resident deaths and non-resident deaths remained at 654.
The number of cases involving children 14 and younger remain higher than average, with Sunday’s 392 additional resident cases accounting for 11.53% of new resident cases. The overall average is still showing 8% of cases found in the 14-and-younger age group.
The Easter holiday also slowed down vaccinations, with FDOH reporting 17,405 vaccines given on Sunday. The previous low number of vaccines given in the last two weeks were the 68,651 given on March 28. The state is now reporting 6,357,049 people have been vaccinated, with 2,670,869 people receiving the first dose and 3,686,180 having received both shots in the series or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Numbers were down greatly in the United States, as some states didn’t report on Easter Sunday. Among states that did report the latest numbers, there were 34,203 new cases and 310 deaths, both of which are well below seven-day averages.
Michigan didn’t report on Sunday, but did announce 10,293 new cases on Monday, saying it was a combination of Saturday and Sunday numbers. California reported just 2,112 new cases and 21 deaths Monday.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is showing the United States with 30.7 million cases and 555,174 deaths.
Globally, there have been 131.5 million cases and 2.85 million deaths.