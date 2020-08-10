Sunday’s release of COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health showed some good news as far as overall numbers go. There were 6,229 new cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 532,806.
An additional 77 resident deaths were reported, as the resident total climbed to 8,186 deaths. There have been an additional 129 non-resident deaths, giving Florida a total of 8,315 deaths since March.
The positivity rate for new cases was 8.46%, just above Wednesday’s 8.34%, but still the second-lowest positive rate in the last 14 days.
One area of concern, however, is the number of positive cases in those 17 and under. With six school districts scheduled to begin classes today, the 610 new cases overnight have to be a concern, as does the overall positivity rate, which inched upwards to 15.1%.
Miami-Dade County climbed 1,223 cases overnight and had a 12.1% positivity rate, the county’s lowest rate the past two weeks. There were 27 new deaths in the county and 78 of the new cases were children 5 to 14 years of age.
Broward County saw 695 new cases, with 63 of those being in the 5 to 14 age group. The county’s positivity rate was 8.7%, one of its three lowest marks the past 14 days.
Palm Beach County added 419 new cases with a positivity rate of 7.1%, the fourth straight day with a rate less than 8% and also the county’s lowest in the past 14 days. There were 18 cases in the 5-14 age group.
Orange County added 333 new cases with a 7.1% positivity rate. Sixteen of the cases were in the 5 to 14 age category.
Hillsborough County also saw its lowest positivity rate for new cases in the past two week. The rate of 6.8% was the third time in four days the county has been lower than 8%. There were 20 cases in the 5-14 age group.
Duval, Marion and Escambia counties saw increases of more than 200 cases.
Highlands County had an increase of 38 new cases to bring the county’s total to 1,435. One of the new cases belonged to a non-resident, giving the county four non-resident cases.
The positivity rate for Highlands County was 9.2% and four of the new cases belonged to the 5 to 14 age group. Highlands County has now seen 10 new cases in those under 18 in the past three days, which has raised the positivity rate in youth up slightly from 9.7% to 10.1% in that time.
The county death toll remained at 37 and there have been 159 hospitalizations with a reported 51 currently hospitalized.
Okeechobee County had two additional deaths to bring its total to 12. The county now has had 1,039 cases and has had a positivity rate of at least 10.5% for the last 11 days.
DeSoto County saw 12 additional cases and now has had a total of 1,351 cases, while Hardee County showed an increase of 12 and now is at 963 cases. Glades County remained at 401 cases after all five tests given came back negative.
Nationally, the United States passed the 5 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. There have been more than 163,000 deaths in the U.S.
The global numbers are pushing the 20 million barrier, as there have been 19.7 million cases as of 3 p.m. Sunday. The reported global death toll is 728,129.