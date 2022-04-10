Florida saw its third straight week of higher COVID-19 numbers and its highest positivity rate since February, according to Friday’s COVID update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The increases have been small, although they serve as a reminder that COVID-19 isn’t finished with us yet.
The state reported 11,337 new COVID cases for the seven-day period of April 1-7, which doesn’t include home tests, so the true number is higher. University of Washington Professor of Health Metrics Sciences Ali Mokdad says only seven in 100 COVID cases are recorded by health officials, according to his modeling group’s most recent projections.
Highlands County saw just 32 new cases for the week and had a positivity rate of 2.8%, which is lower than the state average of 3.8%. The county has now seen a total of 24,077 cases. With 21 vaccines given during the week, Highlands County has now vaccinated a total of 63,599, which is 63% of those eligible.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 678 deaths, which is an increase of three from last week. The county’s death rate of 638 per 100,000 population remained sixth worst in the state.
The counties that were hit the hardest in the past week were primarily the larger ones, with Miami-Dade being the lone county to have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population. Broward, Palm Beach and Orange counties were all above the state average in terms of new cases per population.
There were 29 counties which reported single digits in new cases, including seven which reported no new cases and an additional nine which reported just one new case for the week.
The state did see a big jump in vaccinations for the week, with the majority of them booster shots. Of the 91,963 shots given, 72,887 were booster shots. The state has now given vaccines to 15,474,298 people, which is 74% of those eligible.
Florida has now had a total of 5,862,817 cases and 73,538 deaths, which is an increase of 256 deaths from last week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,002 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, a decrease of 52 from last week. There were 98 ICU cases on Saturday, a decrease of 13 from a week ago.
The CDC is reporting the U.S. with 26,286 new cases daily, a slight increase from a week ago. The U.S. has seen a total of 80.1 million cases.
The country’s seven-day average of 471 deaths is the lowest seen in the U.S. since July 31, 2021. The U.S. has seen a total of 981,748 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting an average of 119,560 vaccinations per day given in the U.S. over the past seven days, with nearly 565 million doses given so far.
The global vaccination rate showed a decrease, with the seven-day average showing 19.5 million doses given per day. More than 11.4 billion doses have been administered throughout 184 different countries.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 497.5 million cases and 6.17 million deaths.