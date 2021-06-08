When the Florida Department of Health abruptly changed its COVID-19 reporting procedure on Friday, not everybody supported the switch. The state has gone to a weekly reporting method after reporting daily since March 16, 2020.
Those opposing the change made their opinions known on social media, which prompted Governor Ron DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw to post on her personal Twitter page, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the Florida Department of Health will continue reporting all reportable diseases (including COVID-19) to the CDC, which publishes state by state data. I am surprised anyone expected the state COVID-19 dashboard to be updated daily forever.”
The timing of the move was criticized by some, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent “State Profile Report” for Florida, from May 28, shows the state near the bottom in many of the major COVID-19 metrics. Between May 21-27, Florida ranked No. 48 out of 52 in new cases per 100,000 residents, with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico also included. The state was No. 45 in positivity rate and No. 52 in new deaths per 100,000.
Florida did fare better in vaccinations, ranking No. 29 in percentage of population fully vaccinated.
The Agency for Health Care Administration published hospitalization data related to COVID-19 and that page is no longer found.
All non-resident data was purged from the new FDOH weekly report and the long-term care facility data, including cases and deaths, has also been removed from the FDOH website.
There was a change in the manner deaths are reported, with the state changing to reporting by date of death, as opposed to when COVID-19 deaths are actually classified as COVID deaths. There is a lag time in death reporting in which it can take weeks or even months for a death to be classified as a COVID death.
The state’s final daily report on Thursday showed 52 more deaths than were seen the previous day, but Friday’s first weekly report had just 35 deaths for the week. This is due to the lag time in reporting, with many of those 52 deaths reported on Thursday having occurred at least a week earlier, which is why they were not on the weekly report.
FDOH states new weekly reports will be published on Fridays.