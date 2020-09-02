SEBRING — Highlands County has 14 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,823 with the deaths remaining at 67, according to the lastest data from the Florida Department of Health.
But, the state’s data from the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday was affected by ongoing delays in test results attributed to one testing firm.
The state is severing ties with Quest Diagnostics after the company did not timely report to the Florida Department of Health nearly 75,000 COVID-19 test results from as far back as April, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration announced Tuesday.
Without the backlog of Quest results, the positivity rate for new cases on Monday would be 5.9 percent, according to the state. Including the Quest data, the positivity rate would be 6.9 percent.
Meanwhile, in a Tuesday morning phone call with hospital officials, Molly McKinstry, a deputy secretary at the Agency for Health Care Administration, said new federal regulations will be finalized and published this week affecting laboratory reporting and nursing-home reporting of COVID-19 results.
Florida has a total of coronavirus cases 631,040 with 11,374 resident deaths and 144 non-resident deaths.
Statewide 304,219 males have been infected and 322,453 females have been infected with a median age of 41.
Highlands County also has a higher number of females who have tested positive (857) to males (980) with a median age of 47.
All of the other Heartland counties have more males than females who are infected with the virus.
The median age of those who tested positive in the other Heartland counties are: Hardee 35, DeSoto 37, Okeechobee 38, Glades 39 and Hendry 37.
Nationwide there have been 6,055,569 COVID-19 cases and 183,733 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 25,572,216 virus cases and 851,781 deaths.
Gov. Ron DeSantis late Monday issued an executive order that extended until Oct. 1 a measure to prevent foreclosures and evictions involving residents “adversely” affected by COVID-19. But the order makes clear that foreclosures and evictions can move forward in circumstances unrelated to the pandemic, such as for non-payment of rent.
