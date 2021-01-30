Highlands County’s coronavirus numbers looked better heading into the weekend. That is until you notice how low testing was again, which caused an already high positivity rate to climb even higher, per the Florida Department of Health.
Coming off a day of an 80 case increase, Friday’s 44 new cases looks good in comparison (keep in mind the low tests). The 44 cases brought the overall total to 6,398. Of those cases, 6,332 are residents and 66 are non-residents who tested positive.
One more death was reported overnight bringing the death toll to 259 people whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19. FDOH shows an additional death from a long-term care facility resident or staff, bringing the total up to 69.
There were only 248 tests processed on Thursday with 208 negative results. The new cases of COVID and the tests processed created a positivity rate of 16.13%. That is the second highest rate since Jan. 14. The highest rate was nearly 20% on Tuesday. Wednesday had over 750 tests processed.
There has been 519 hospitalizations, which is 8% of all cases.
The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 54 people in the county hospitalized from COVID as of 2:02 p.m. Friday. At that same time, AHCA reported the county’s adult ICU bed census at 26 with four beds available. The county’s regular bed census was 254 with 19 beds available.
The state added 10,976 new cases to its tally. The total since COVID came on the scene was 1,698,570.
The state also added 229 deaths to bring the total to 26,685.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the state has 92 cases of the variant strain of coronavirus as of Wednesday evening.
According to FDOH, Highlands County administered 458 vaccine doses on Thursday, which is slightly fewer than the 480 reported by the Highlands County Board of County Commission on its social media sites, with the minor difference most likely due to data lags. FDOH shows 5,302 people receiving a first dose and 702 people receiving both shots in the series for a total of 6,004 people vaccinated.
Of the 6,004 people vaccinated, 4,578 have been 65 and over, which is 76.2%.
The majority of people to have received both shots are between the ages of 45 and 64, as that age group has received 342 of the 702 second shots, which is 48.7%. Seniors age 65 and over have received 155 of the 702 shots, which is 22.07%.
The state reported giving 43,430 vaccines on Thursday, which is the lowest number since Jan. 24, with more second doses given the past three days than first does. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the state has given 84,450 first shots and 86,224 second shots.
Overall, the state has vaccinated 1,605,995 people, with 1,332,746 receiving the first shot and 273,249 people receiving both shots. Those 65 and over have received 70.7% of the vaccines.
The U.S. has administered 27.3 million doses, meaning roughly 6.8% of the population has received at least one shot. The U.S. has given 56.4% of all available vaccines, with Florida a little better than average, having given 58.4% of its allotment.
It’s become a familiar story in the United States, where new cases and hospitalization numbers were better, while deaths climbed above 4,000 once again.
There were 155,333 new cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday night report. That represents a 17.2% decrease in new cases from the previous week. Testing was also down 9% from the previous week.
Hospitalizations have decreased for 16 straight days and 104,303 current hospitalizations were reported. For the Friday through Thursday week ending Jan. 28, hospitalizations were down 10% from the previous week and Vermont was the only state to show an increase compared to the previous week.
Deaths were a different story, as there were 4,011 new deaths reported, marking an increase of 6.9% from the previous week.
California reported 19,337 new cases and 617 deaths on Friday, while Arizona reported 5,028 new cases and an additional 203 deaths Friday morning.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 25.82 million cases and 434,126 deaths.
Globally, there have been 101.8 million cases and 2.2 million deaths.