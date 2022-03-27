Florida saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of March 18-24, according to the Florida Department of Health update released Friday night. It was the first FDOH report since it switched to reporting COVID numbers every other week.
The state saw 8,048 cases for the week of March 11-17 and 8,774 for the most recent week. The state’s positivity rate did show a modest increase, moving from 1.9% to 2.3%, still well below the targeted 5%.
Florida has seen a total of 5.84 million cases and the state’s death toll increased 1,167 since the last FDOH numbers update on March 11.
The number of vaccinations in the state continued to fall, with FDOH reporting 26,849 doses given last week. Of those, 7,224 were first shots, with 6,817 people receiving the second shot in the series, while 12,808 were booster shots.
In Florida, a total of 15.42 million people have been vaccinated, which is 74% of those eligible.
Highlands County had 36 new cases of infection for the past week, to go with a positivity rate of 2.6%. The county has seen a total of 24,009 cases to date.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with eight additional deaths in the past week, raising the county total to 669. The county remained the sixth worst in the state in terms of death per 100,000 population.
Highlands County was better than the state average in terms of new cases per 100,000 population at 34.3, while the state average was 39.9. Gilchrist County was worst in the state with 76.8 new cases per 100,000 population.
The county vaccinated an additional 26 people during the past week, raising the overall total to 63,548, or 63% of those eligible.
Liberty and Walton counties were the only ones to report a zero increase in new infections of the virus during the two-week period.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing the state with 1,221 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, which is a decrease of 258 from a week ago. ICU cases dropped from 194 to 147 over the past seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the U.S. with a slight drop compared to a week ago, with the country averaging 27,784 new cases daily. The country has seen a total of 79.73 million cases.
Deaths have been under 1,000 for the past seven days and the country’s seven-day average of 732 is the lowest number seen since Aug. 11, 2021. The U.S. has had a total of 973,515 COVID-19 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting an average of 106,683 vaccinations per day given in the U.S. over the past seven days. That raises the total to 559 million doses.
The global vaccination rate showed a slight increase, with the seven-day average showing 21.6 million doses given over the past seven days. More than 11.1 billion doses have been administered throughout 184 different countries.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 479 million cases and 6.12 million deaths.