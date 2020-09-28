Florida’s new cases of COVID-19 were down on Sunday, but that wasn’t enough to keep the state from eclipsing the 700,000 mark. Sunday’s release of numbers by the Florida Department of Health showed just 1,882 new cases — the lowest number in six days — but that pushed the total count to 700,564, which includes 8,330 non-residents.
The state death toll increased just seven and now stands at 14,202, which includes 170 non-Florida residents.
Miami-Dade led the state with 280 new cases, while Broward County saw an increase of 168. Orange County had an increase of 103 and Hillsborough County saw 100 new cases.
Closer to home, Highlands County had an increase of eight new cases out of 302 tests processed. With a positivity rate for new cases of 2.58%, Highlands County has now been under 4% in nine of the last 14 days.
The death toll in the county remained at 86, but there were three new hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 229, with 22 currently hospitalized.
The median age for the new cases was 71, the highest median age seen in the last two weeks.
Glades County and DeSoto County each saw two additional cases. The two counties have seen a high number of cases related to correctional facilities, as 16% of DeSoto’s 1,563 cases have been correctional facility related, while 52% of Glades County’s 540 cases have been tied to a correctional facility.
Hardee County added four new cases and now stands at 1,358, while Okeechobee County saw 17 new cases and is at 1,554.
On the national front, New York returned to seeing more than 1,000 cases, when it announced on Saturday an increase of 1,005 cases. It is the first time since June 5 New York saw such a large increase.
The United States has seen 7.09 million cases according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has resulted in 204,607 deaths.
On the global scene, the world is quickly approaching the 1 million death marker, as Johns Hopkins had a tally of 995,450 as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday. There have been 33 million cases worldwide.
India is still one of the world’s hotspots and added more than 62,000 new cases. India has seen more cases than any county other than the United States and has surpassed 6 million cases.
The United State has greatly improved testing numbers and now has given more tests than any county other than China. The U.S. has now tested roughly 31.4% of its populated based on tests given per million population.