SEBRING — The State of Florida set a record high by adding 276 deaths in Tuesday’s reported numbers. The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 8,685, including non-residents. The new deaths trumps the previous high of 257 on July 31.Thankfully, Highlands County’s death toll remains the same at 37, including non-residents.
The state also added 5,831 positive cases of coronavirus. Florida’s total positive cases are 542,792.
The good news for the state is the cases have been under 10,000 for almost three weeks. Tuesday’s report showed a positivity rate of 10.30% for Monday; up from Sunday’s 8.58%.
Florida has seen 6,755 hospitalizations. There was 193 fewer people in the hospital from Monday, according to the News Service of Florida.
With schools opening statewide within a week or two, special concerns with school-aged children are becoming important to watch. The Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday report released pediatric data from Aug. 5-10. The report is a more thorough look at the cases in children under the age of 18. There have been 42,761 total cases in Florida involving minors.
In the five-day period that ended Monday, Aug. 10, there were 3,026 new cases in children. Among school-age children between the ages of 5 and 17, there were 2,475 new cases, which averages out to be 495 new cases per day.
The high school age group (14-17) had the biggest increase of 1,097 cases in the five days, bringing the total to 14,125 cases. Elementary-age students (5 to 10) saw an increase of 845 cases, which brought the total in that group to 10,469. The 11 to 13 age group saw 533 new cases and now has a total of 6,629 cases.
There were 61 new hospitalizations in the five-day time frame and the death toll for children remained at 7.
Highlands County added 27 cases of COVID-19 to FDOH’s Tuesday report to bring the total cases to 1,474. The average positivity rate is 9.1%. FDOH reports 14,727 people have tested negative with 11 inconclusive tests. Tuesday’s average age of those infected is 38.
Women make up 778 of the cases, and men make up 686 of the cases with six people of unknown gender.
More people in Sebring have been infected than the other municipalities in the county with 635 infections. Avon Park has 464 cases and Lake Placid has 218 people infected. Lorida and Venus bring up the rear with nine and six cases, respectively.
There have been 163 hospitalizations with 51 people currently hospitalized per the Agency for Health Care Administration at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday.
As far as the county’s pediatric report, there were 17 new cases in children between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10, which raised the total to 107. The overall positivity rate has also increased from 9.7% to 10.6% during that time.
Okeechobee County saw 15 new cases involving children the past five days to push its total to 183, while DeSoto and Hardee counties each added three cases. DeSoto has now had 209 cases and Hardee has seen 153 cases involving children.
Glades County had an increase of just one case, bringing its total to 22, but the county’s positivity rate of 26.5% remains the highest in the state.
AdventHealth has teamed up with the DOH to provide free drive-through testing.
Testing is open to Highlands County residents only. Reservations are required for each location and can be made by calling 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing dates and times are as follows:
Lakeshore Mall (near Sears) at 901 US Highway 27 S., Sebring on Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 8-10 a.m.
Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 13 and 27, and from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 US Highway 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. today (Aug. 12) and Aug. 26, and Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m.