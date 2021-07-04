With the Florida Department of Health releasing its weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, number crunchers were able to update the national virus numbers and both the state and national trends are moving in the wrong direction. Florida reported 15,978 new resident cases for the week, or an average of 2,283 new cases per day. That’s a 45% increase from the 1,578 seen a week ago and a 58% jump from two weeks ago, when the state’s seven-day average was at 1,442 new cases.
The state’s positivity rate climbed to 5.2%, which is a 37% increase from the 3.8% seen a week ago and a 57% increase from the 3.3% of two weeks ago.
Testing is up slightly, with 43,896 tests per day, a 6% increase over last week.
Deaths remain the most difficult metric to get an accurate read on, as the state reported 48 new COVID deaths for the week of June 25-July 1, although the cumulative total of 37,985 is 273 more deaths than the cumulative total of 37,712 reported a week ago.
Highlands County wasn’t exempt from the increase in the state, as there were 47 new cases reported for the seven-day period after reporting 35 new cases the previous week. The county saw 26 new cases in each of the two preceding weeks. The positivity rate in the county for the week was 6.6%.
Vaccinations in the state continue to drop, with the 248,721 shots given the past week the fewest seen in the past 10 weeks. There were 333 people vaccinated in the county during the week, which is just down a few from last week, but does continue a downward trend in vaccinations.
Nationally, vaccines have leveled off since June, which is good news in that the downward trend has stabilized. After seeing a high of 3.37 million shots given per day on April 13, numbers consistently dropped to 938,000 per day on June 5, but have steadied a bit, despite a few peaks and valleys. Through Friday, the seven-day average is 1.09 million new vaccines given per day. At the current rate of 1.09 million vaccines given per day it will take an additional five months for the U.S. to reach the goal of vaccinating 75% of the population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has vaccinated 181,650,678 people, which is 54.7% of the population and 66.8% of the adult population. The number of people to be classified as fully vaccinated is 156.3 million, which is 47.1% of the population and 57.9% of the adult population.
The U.S. averaged 13,363 new cases per day over the last seven days, which is an increase of 21% from the previous week. The country’s positivity rate climbed to 1.94%, a 13% increase from a week ago, while deaths were at 253, an 18% decrease from a week ago.
The country did see a 7% increase in testing compared to a week ago.
The U.S. has now seen a total of 33.7 million cases and had 605,558 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 183.2 million cases globally and the death toll is marching towards the 4 million mark, with 3,966,264 reported deaths. The U.S. leads the world in deaths, with Brazil (521,952) and India (401,050) also with high numbers. The same three countries have also seen the most cases.
Globally, there have been roughly 3.14 billion shots given, which is enough to fully vaccinate 20.4% of the world’s population. The seven-day average for vaccines given is 40.8 million per day.