Florida teens charged with killing 16-yr-old over weed
DEERFIELD BEACH — Two Florida teens were arrested this week after authorities said they fatally shot a 16-year-old in the back over a marijuana sale gone bad.
Lacharles Jean sent an Instagram message to an account named “Weed Connoisseur” and later headed to the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach condominium to get the drugs, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office.
Several security cameras captured the meeting between 19-year-olds Jean and Conn Errico and Christopher Snyder. Jean punched Errico in the face and took off. The two followed, shooting Jean in the back before speeding away, authorities said.
Errico was arrested Wednesday and accused of pulling the trigger. Snyder was arrested March 27. Both are charged with murder and are being held without bond.
The Sun Sentine l reports that Errico’s DNA and cellphone GPS put him at the crime scene.
Snyder also admitted driving Errico to the meeting and watching Errico shoot Jean, the newspaper reported.
Baby killed, 3 kids without seat belts thrown from SUV
A baby died and three other children not wearing seat belts were thrown from an SUV after it blew a tire on a Florida highway, authorities said.
The vehicle swerved on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday and then flipped several times. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol does not say whether the 23-year-old driver was charged.
The baby, along with a 15-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were all unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle. The youngest children were also not in car seats, which is against the law.
All occupants were taken to to the hospital with serious injuries. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Teen arrested with pot, weapon ‘lost’ in Florida 5 years ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut teen was arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after authorities found him with a small amount of marijuana and a handgun reported missing from Florida.
The Hartford Courant reported that 19-year-old Wagner Vinicios Bastos De Souza was arrested on April 24 and charged with a half-dozen offenses, including carrying a pistol without a permit.
According to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, officers received information he was selling marijuana and THC-infused products in Glastonbury and that he illegally carried a gun.
Task force members pulled him over in his car, where they found the marijuana and a .380-caliber Ruger pistol, officials said said. A check of the weapon found it was reported “lost” five years ago in Florida.
Bastos De Souza was arrested and posted a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear May 27 before a Manchester Superior Court judge.
It isn’t immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.
Sportfishing captain donates catch to Florida Keys residents
KEY WEST — Florida Keys sportfishing captain Mike Weinhofer hasn’t had charter clients since the new coronavirus closed the Keys to visitors in March, but he’s still fishing.
Weinhofer has operated Key West Florida Fishing Charters for more than 30 years. In the past six weeks, he and his crew have caught, filleted and distributed about 624 bags in the Keys, where the tourism industry employs half of the workforce.
“I started giving away free fish just to help out,” Weinhofer said Thursday evening, after he took his two daughters out fishing. “You know, a lot of people are having a tough time right now.”
After a day on the water, he fillets the catch and texts people on his “request list” to pick it up at his slip at Key West’s Charter Boat Row.
“The best part is when people send you pictures of the fish they’ve cooked, and the smiles and the happy faces,” Weinhofer said.
The program has received assistance from some of Weinhofer’s past charter clients, who have sent fuel money for his boat. Other local charter captains and guides have donated additional fish for distribution.
“This is a really big help to the whole community and for everybody here that’s hungry,” said Key West resident Liam O’Kelly as he picked up a bag of fish Thursday night.
Florida ICU nurse says condo won’t rent to her, fears virus
BOCA RATON — A Florida nurse filed an equal opportunity complaint alleging her condo rental application was denied because her ICU job brings her in contact with novel coronavirus patients.
Jennifer Piraino said she submitted an application to rent a two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Boca View in Boca Raton where she planned to live with her boyfriend and 9-year-old-daughter. A few days later, she said the condo association called and told her to pick up the paperwork and the $100 money order for a background check.
When she asked why, she was told she was rejected “just with everything going on.” Piraino believes the company didn’t even run a background check on her.
“You can’t discriminate against people trying to help other people,” Piraino said. “They won’t take my calls or return my emails.”
Greta Tremmel owns the unit Piraino wants to rent. On Friday, Tremmel organized a picket line of about a dozen people outside the apartments. The Palm Beach Post reports they carried signs reading “ICU Hero Denied Housing” and “Shame on Boca View. Shame!!!!!”
Eileen Breitkreutz has lived in the complex for 17 years. She’s also an emergency room nurse at Bethesda Hospital East. She said the property manager phoned her last month and asked if she had tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s none of their business,” she says she told him.
Eric Estebanez, the founder of the property management firm Pointe Management Group and condo association president Diana Kuka did not respond to requests for comment.
Piraino said her boyfriend is a civil engineer and that they both have good incomes. She said she can’t think of any other reason besides her hospital job that would raise concern.
Tremmel filed a complaint on behalf of herself and Piraino with the Office of Equal Opportunity of Palm Beach County.