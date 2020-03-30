SEBRING — Florida saw its largest one-day increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Highlands County climbed to 12 in the latest numbers released by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday evening.
After a modest increase in the numbers between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the last FDOH update showed a massive jump, leading to a total increase of 801 cases for Sunday, the first time Florida has exceeded 800 new cases in a day.
The total for Florida now stands at 4,950 positive cases, with 4,768 of those residents and 182 non-residents. The number of deaths in the state climbed to 59 and 626 are hospitalized.
The age group with the largest number of confirmed cases is the 45 to 54 age group, with 895 cases. The 55 to 64 age grouping has 824 confirmed cases. While typically thought of as a virus that hits the older population, both the 25 to 34 age group (750) and the 35 to 44 age group (740) have more cases than the 65 to 74 age group, which has 697 positive cases.
Highlands County saw two more confirmed cases on Sunday, which brings the total to 12. The two new cases were both males and one of them was 82 years old, making him the oldest person in the county to test positive.
According to the FDOH Daily Report, six of the first 10 positive cases in Highlands County were travel related, with three of the six having been to New York. Two had been to the Caribbean, with one traveling to Jamaica and Mexico. It is still unknown if either of the two new cases are related to travel.
There are now six males and six females to test positive in the county. Two of the six females to test positive are 78, with another being 77 years old. The ages of the remaining three are 71, 56 and 29.
The male ages are 82, 75, 39, 30 and 28 and one is still unknown.
The FDOH has only released the location of two of the positive cases, Lake Placid and Venus.
Glades County saw its first confirmed case on Sunday, while Hardee County is still showing no confirmed cases.
Residents are still advised by local, state and federal authorities to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing/disinfecting and social isolation to slow or stop the spread of the virus.
The state COVID-19 question line is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121.
Highlands County opened a non-emergency call and information hotline on Saturday at 863-402-6800. It will be in service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
You may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. or visit floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest information on COVID-19.
You may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. or visit floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest information on COVID-19.
Please do not call law enforcement with coronavirus questions or to report people out in public. Highlands County has no curfew, quarantine or lockdown in place at this time.