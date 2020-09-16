SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health reported 145 new coronavirus resident fatalities on Tuesday for a total of 12,787 Florida residents who have died over the course of the pandemic.
Thus far, 668,846 people have been infected statewide with the 3,116 new COVID-19 cases in the Tuesday update.
Highlands County had one more reported death for a total of 79 and 13 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,018.
Currently, there are 31 hospitalized in Highlands County due to the coronavirus.
Health officiasl stress to continue the practice of social distancing and wearing a mask.
The previous day’s testing results show the following percentages of positive cases: Florida — 4.21%, Highlands — 3.24%, Hardee — 9.2%, Okeechobee and DeSoto — 12%, Glades — 16.67%, Hendry — 4.48% and Dade — 4.95%.
The cases by zip code listing shows 33825 in Avon Park with 628 cases, 33870 in Sebring with 556 cases, 33852 in Lake Placid with 364 cases and 33872 in Sebring with 196 cases. The other zip codes in Highlands had fewer cases.
Statewide, to date, 5,208 individuals who were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.
Nationwide, there have been 6,585,763 virus cases with 195,275 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 29,386,463 cases with 930,589 deaths.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing Thursday, Sept. 17, at the AdventHealth medical complex at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
Drive-through testing will be from 5-6 p.m., and by appointment from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.