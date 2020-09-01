SEBRING — The 1,885 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Florida Department of Health is the lowest daily increase since June 15.
There were 68 new resident fatalities to bring the state death toll to 11,187 attributed to the coronavirus. The total Florida case count is 623,471.
There were only two new COVID-19 cases in Highlands County, which is the lowest number of new daily cases in more than a month. The county death toll remains at 67.
Highlands currently has 24 hospitalized due to COVID-19.
DeSoto County added 11 cases for a total of 1,489 and Hendry County added six cases for a total of 1,975.
Hardee added five cases for a total of 1,097, Okeechobee had four additional cases in the latest count for a total of 1,243 and Glades had two more cases for a total of 456.
Statewide from the 34,849 previous day's test results, 5.5% were positive.
Highlands had a very low positive test rate of 1.8% with 111 tests and only two being positive.
Hardee County had five positives from 15 tests for a positive rate of 33.33%.
Okeechobee County had four positives from 27 tests for a positive rate of 14.81%.
South Florida's previous day's test results show the following positive rates: Miami-Dade 6.54%, Broward 4.15% and Palm Beach County 3.49%.
Statewide over the course of the pandemic, 4,622,552 virus tests have been administered with 13.49% being positive.