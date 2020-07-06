It was another five-figure increase for Florida COVID-19 cases, although the state needed a little help from its friends to get there. The Florida Department of Health reported 9,999 new cases among Florida residents and there were 60 non-resident cases to yield a total of 10,059 cases with the release of Sunday’s updated numbers.
It was another bad day on the positive percentage rate, as the rate was 17.02%, which has pushed Florida to 9.09% overall. The World Health Organization said tests should be 5% or lower for 14 straight days before re-opening. Florida has not seen less than a 10% positivity rate since June 22.
There were 29 new deaths and 160 hospitalizations in the state, bringing the death toll to 3,832, which consists of 3,731 residents and 101 non-residents.
Miami-Dade County saw its fourth straight day with more than 2,000 new cases after adding 2,258 and Broward County saw 1,670 new cases.
An additional four counties — Orange (760); Palm Beach (686); Hillsborough (630); and Duval (531) saw more than 500 new cases. Pinellas County added 423 cases and Polk County saw 287 new cases. Lee County saw 278 new cases and eight other counties (Collier, Lake, Leon, Manatee, Osceola, Pasco, Sarasota and Seminole) saw between 100 and 188 new cases.
The recent increase in cases is taking a toll on healthcare professionals in parts of the state. The Tampa Bay Times reported four Pinellas County hospitals were completely out of ICU beds on Saturday.
Locally, Highlands County saw an increase of eight cases, bringing the total to 405, which includes three non-residents. The death toll remained at 11.
Smaller increases were reported in most of the nearby counties, with DeSoto seeing 15 new cases to bring its total to 748. The county saw 57 new cases the previous day.
Glades County saw five new cases to move to 179, while Hardee County saw just two new cases to bring its total to 506. Okeechobee County saw an increase of 10, giving it 423 cases.
Nationally, the count moved to 2.85 million and 129,689 deaths. Seven states have seen more than 100,000 cases, with New York and California having the most. Florida has moved past Texas to having the third-highest case count. New Jersey, which was No. 2 in the count early on, has seen the fifth-highest amount of cases, but hasn’t seen more than 1,000 new cases in a day since the end of May.
Florida has now had more cases than Germany, France, South Africa and if the numbers can be believed, China, which is reporting just 83,553 cases. That’s fewer than the number of cases reported by 10 states.
Globally, the number of cases increased to 11.3 million, responsible for more than 531,000 deaths.