Florida saw its second straight week of slightly higher COVID-19 numbers, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Florida Department of Health did not release numbers on Friday after switching to an every-other-week reporting system.
The CDC is showing Florida with a seven-day average of 1,448 new cases per day. Last week’s FDOH numbers showed the state with an average of 1,253 new cases per day, which was a slight increase from the preceding week. The 1,448 new cases are the highest since March 10.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with an additional six deaths, which raises the overall total to 675. The county remained sixth worst in the state in terms of deaths per 100,000 people at 635.
The four counties with the highest death rates per 100,000 in the state all have fully vaccinated rates of less than 40%. The state average is 66%, while Highlands County is at 52%.
Of the 24 counties with the worst fully vaccinated percentages, 23 of them have seen higher than the state average in terms of deaths per 100,000 people. The lone exception is Glades County, which also leads the state in terms of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 people.
The CDC was reporting Florida with 73,282 total deaths, which is 255 more than FDOH reported on Friday, March 25.
Highlands County ranks No. 18 among counties in terms of cases per 100,000 people at 22,603, which is a bit better than the state average of 27,245.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,054 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, a decrease of 167 from last week. There were 111 ICU cases on Saturday, a decrease of 36 from a week ago.
The CDC is reporting the U.S. with a slight drop compared to a week ago, with the country averaging 25,980 new cases daily. The country has seen a total of 79.9 million cases.
The country’s seven-day average of 605 deaths is the lowest number seen since Aug. 4, 2021. The U.S. has had a total of 978,254 COVID-19 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting an average of 89,175 vaccinations per day given in the U.S. over the past seven days. That raises the total to 561 million doses.
The global vaccination rate showed a slight increase, with the seven-day average showing 22.6 million doses given per day. More than 11.3 billion doses have been administered throughout 184 different countries.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 490.1 million cases and 6.15 million deaths.