Highlands County saw another two deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update. The overall deaths in the county have now risen to 334 people.
The new cases went down to 30 on Friday but still elevated from last week’s single digits. The new cases overnight brought the cumulative total to 8,054. All 30 new positive cases were from residents. There have been 7,963 residents and 91 non-residents who have been infected with the virus.
On Thursday, there were 395 tests processed with 364 negative results for a 7.85% positivity rate on Friday’s report. The positivity rate was down a tick from the day before but testing was also down.
The daily median age of those infected was 39 and the overall average age is still 51 years old.
Hospitalizations rose to 635 admissions, with two more added overnight. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 36 people being treated primarily for COVID on Friday afternoon. Across the state, there were 3,263 people hospitalized due to the virus.
Long-term care facilities have had 696 cases, only one more than the previous day. FDOH shows 88 deaths from either residents or staff from long-term care facilities. That is an increase of three people overnight.
Corrections cases remains at 127 infections.
Moderna vaccines are still being given by the Highlands County Board of County Commission at the former JC Penney in Lakeshore Mall, Wednesday through Saturday.
Appointments only for first and second dose from 8-11 a.m.
Walk-ins for first dose from 1-4 p.m. subject to daily availability.
Walk-ins for second dose from 1-3 p.m. subject to daily availability.
For first doses, use the entrance closest to Planet Fitness. For second doses, use the entrance closest to the former Kmart store.
Across the state, new cases rose by 7,296 infections. The total infections since the start of the pandemic are 2,155,744. Residents still make up the majority of the new cases with 2,115,191 cases compared to non-residents with 40,553 cases.
Deaths rose by 93 people overnight, including one non-resident. Florida reached 35,000 deaths on Friday, including non-residents. Deaths are divided by residents with 34,330 people and 670 non-residents.
Florida processed 106,502 tests with 99,226 negative results. The state’s positivity rate was 6.83%.
Numbers in the United States remained pretty stable, with states reporting 71,229 new cases, while deaths climbed slightly up to 943. There was a slight dip in hospitalizations, with 40,997 currently hospitalized and 8,002 in ICU.
The U.S. continues to march towards having half of all adults with at least one vaccine dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country has seen 49.1% of adults 18 and over receiving at least one shot and 31.1% of the people having received both doses.
Among seniors, 80.4% have received at least one shot, while 64.6% have been fully vaccinated.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 31.5 million cases and had 565,764 deaths.
Globally, there have been 139.4 million cases and deaths are closing in on the 3 million mark, with 2.99 million deaths reported.