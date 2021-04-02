Highlands County had a mixed bag when it came to COVID-19 numbers when the Florida Department of Health released its daily coronavirus update Thursday. New cases were nearly double from Wednesday’s report and while the positivity rate came down a bit, it was still high.
One bright spot of the report was there were no new deaths reported in the county. Deaths remain at 321.
There were 30 new COVID cases in the county. The number of cases has risen to 7,685. Of those infections, 7,598 were from residents and 87 non-residents who contracted the virus.
Testing was up considerably and 275 resident tests were processed with 245 negative results. This generated a positivity rate of 10.91%, which is more than double the 5% the World Health Organization recommends for reopening.
Hospitalizations remained at 604. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 39 people in the hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is seven more than Wednesday.
FDOH numbers show Highlands County having vaccinated 33,088 people, with 19,198 having received one dose and 13,890 as having completed the series, which in this case means received their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer, or received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So far, 237 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Of the people vaccinated in the county, 25,445 of them have been age 65 or older.
Florida saw a big increase in its daily count, as there were 6,790 new cases, which is the largest daily increase in the state since March 2. That brings the total number of cases to 2,064,525 million, with 2,026,083 cases found in residents and 38,442 non-resident cases.
As is happening in other states, one reason Florida is seeing an increase in the number of young people contracting the virus. There were 788 new cases involving youngsters 14 years of age and younger. While they have accounted for 8% of total cases in the state, they have accounted for nearly 12% of the cases over the past three days.
While the case count was up, testing was also the highest it’s been in the last two weeks, so the day’s positivity rate of 6.41% is comparable to numbers seen the last two weeks, as they’ve fluctuated between 5.06% and 7.57% over the last 14 days.
The state reported 69 new resident deaths and two more non-resident fatalities. The state has now seen 33,494 resident deaths and 649 non-resident deaths for a total of 34,143.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 99,565,311 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 30% of the country’s population and 99,088,138 people 18 and over have received at least one dose, which is 38.4% of the adult population. There have been 40,337,888 people age 65 and over to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 73.7% of the senior population 65 and over.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is reporting 30.52 people in the United States to have contracted the virus, with 552,942 deaths.
Globally, there have been 129.2 million cases and 2.82 million deaths.