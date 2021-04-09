Highlands County had its new cases of coronavirus increase by 21 per the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update on Thursday – a small improvement over the past few days. In fact, most of the coronavirus numbers have seen some improvement.
The new cases bring the cumulative total to 7,848 cases of infection. The majority of people infected are from residents with 7,760 cases of infections and just 88 non-residents who have been infected.
FDOH shows the county has had 163 cases over the past seven days, for an average of 23.28 cases daily.
There were no deaths reported overnight; the deaths remain at 328 people.
There were 301 tests processed with 279 negative results. This generated a positivity rate of 7.31%, which is significantly lower than the previous day.
Hospitalizations went up by five admissions to 625, or 8% of all cases. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 29 people in the hospital from COVID, per the Agency for Health Care Administration.
The county has seen 684 cases of infection come from long-term care facilities. FDOH shows 85 deaths from either residents or staff from long-term care facilities.
The daily median age was 38 on Thursday while the overall median age remained at 52 years old.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission is providing Moderna vaccines to those 18 years and older in the former JC Penney store at Lakeshore Mall on Wednesdays through Saturdays. The HCBoCC schedule is as follows:
- Appointments only for first and second dose from 8-11 a.m.
- Walk-ins for first dose from 1-4 p.m. subject to daily availability
- Walk-ins for second dose from 1-3 p.m. subject to daily availability
For first doses, use the entrance closest to Planet Fitness. For second doses, use the entrance closest to the former Kmart store.
Eligible individuals may register for an appointment by calling toll-free at 866-200-3858 or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.
Those who received their first inoculations from the federally supported (FEMA) point of distribution at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center can get their second shot 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 12-13.
Across Florida, new cases saw a big jump with 7,939 cases over night. The increase saw the cumulative total rise to 2,104,686 cases of COVID infection. Just like with the county, residents make up the majority of infections at 2,065,122 and 39,564 non-residents who contracted the virus.
There were 86 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID. The death report more an doubled overnight.
Wednesday was the biggest testing day in the past two weeks with 117,112 processed with 109,226 negative results. This produced a slightly better positivity result from the previous day at 6.73%.
FDOH shows 10,470,325 doses of vaccine have been given in the state. Those getting Johnson&Johnson vaccines count as one dose. Those that have gotten the first shot of Moderna and Pfizer account for one dose and those who have gotten their second dose of Moderna and Pfizer count for two doses. A lag time in reporting can create a low count.
Numbers in the United States increased 71,752 cases on Wednesday, with states reporting 800 new deaths. Hospitalizations have climbed back to 39,474, with Michigan seeing 63% of the nation’s seven-day increase in hospitalizations and 73% of the 14-day increase.
Testing was down a bit, with 1,360,761 tests processed, which is about 85,000 fewer than the seven-day average for tests.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 110 million people to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 33.1% of the population and 64.4 million have received both shots, which is 19.4% of the country’s population.
Among adults, 42.4% of the population has received at least one shot and 76.4% of seniors have received at least one vaccine dose, with 57.4% of seniors having received both shots.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 30.99 million cases in the United States and 559,638 deaths.
Globally, there have been 133.5 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.