Highlands County’s new cases nearly doubled Monday’s cases when the daily Florida Department of Health COVID-19 report was issued on Tuesday. However, there were no new deaths reported overnight.
The county’s new caseload of coronavirus rose by 41 infections. The new overall total is 6,776 cases. The cases are broken down by 6,710 residents and 66 non-residents. The death toll from COVID remained at 280 people.
There were 457 tests processed with 418 negative results. Tuesday’s daily positivity rate was 8.53%, a significant drop from Monday’s report of more than 13%.
In total, there have been 541 hospitalizations in the county, which is 8% of all cases. The agency for Health Care Administration showed 43 hospitalizations as of 3:31 p.m. Tuesday. At the same time, the adult ICU bed census was 24 with 11 beds available.
Highlands County has had 635 cases of coronavirus from long-term care facilities, or 9% of all cases. According to FDOH, there have been 76 deaths of either residents or staff in long-term care facilities. Cases from correctional institutions have risen to 100.
The daily median age of those infected had gone down to 36 but has been climbing the past few days and jumped to 48 years of age in Tuesday’s report. The overall median age is 52 years old.
Florida’s new cases increased with 7,023. Of those cases, 1,758,254 are residents of the state and 32,489 are non-residents. There have been 74,884 hospitalizations across the state, which is 4% of all cases.
An additional 238 deaths, including six non-residents has brought the overall death tally to 28,526. Of those deaths, 28,048 were from residents and 478 non-residents comprise the rest. The deaths were up sharply from Monday’s deaths of 127 people.
The state processed 101,604 tests with 94,563 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 6.93% on Tuesday.
Numbers in the United States continue to drop across the board, as there were 77,737 new cases reported on the COVID Tracking Project’s Monday night report. While the typical weekend lag likely has something to do with the smaller number, it’s still the lowest number of new cases seen since Oct. 27.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is slightly less than half of the numbers seen just one month ago, while the positivity rate of 6.85% in the U.S. has decreased nearly 50% from the 13.43% rate a month ago.
There were 1,309 deaths reported, while the seven-day rolling average dropped to 2,885, which is down 8% from just a week ago.
The early numbers on Tuesday indicate the death toll is going to jump for the day. In addition to Florida’s 238 deaths, the California Department of Public Health reported 8,251 new cases but 327 new deaths, while Arizona reported 4,381 new cases and an additional 231 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 27.16 million cases and 466,828 deaths.
Globally, there have been 106.7 million cases and 2.33 million deaths.