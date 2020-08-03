Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Florida Department of Health contained a bit of good news for Florida, as the number of new cases was 7,104 — the first time the state has seen fewer than 7,500 new cases since July 6.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases was just 9.28%, which was the first time since June 24 the rate was less than 10%.
There were 62 deaths, which ended a streak of five consecutive days with at least 100 deaths, and were the fewest reported for any one day since July 13.
The state has now seen 487,132 cases and 7,206 deaths, with Florida residents making up 7,084 of the casualties and 122 non-resident deaths.
While the news was good on a statewide basis, the numbers for Highlands County weren’t nearly as rosy. There were 55 new cases in the county and a positivity rate of 17%, the second-highest rate in the last two weeks. The death toll remained at 29.
Of the new cases, more than half of them occurred in the 65-and-over age group and yielded a median age of 66, the highest the county has seen in the last 14 days.
Nearby counties fared a little better than Highlands County, as DeSoto County saw a slight increase of seven new cases and a positivity rate of 9.9%. DeSoto has seen 1,292 cases and 15 deaths. Correctional facility cases account for 14% of DeSoto County’s cases, with 176 cases originating there.
Glades County didn’t see any new cases, but processed just three tests. Of the 391 cases in Glades County, 261 967%) of them are related to a correctional facility.
Hardee County saw an increase of 16 new cases with a positivity rate of 10.7%. Hardee County has now seen 857 cases.
Okeechobee County had an increase of 24 cases and a positivty rate of 10.4%. So far, Okeechobee County has seen 945 cases.
Miami-Dade had an increase of 1,480 cases, which ended a 14-day run of at least 2,000 new cases per day.
Broward County saw 1,202 new cases, Hillsborough County had 524 new cases and Palm Beach County had an increase of 376 new cases. Duval County added 345 new cases and Polk County saw an increase of 257 cases.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has now seen 4.64 million cases and 154,619 deaths.
Globally, there have been 17.8 million cases and 679,742 deaths.
COVID-19 testing will take place Tuesday, August 4 and Tuesday, August 18, at Lakeshore Mall near Sears between 5 and 7 p.m. Testing at the same location will take place Tuesday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 25 between 8 and 10 a.m.
Testing at the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center will take place Thursday, August 13 and Thursday, August 27 between 8 and 10 a.m. Testing will take place there on Thursday, August 20 between 5 and 7 p.m.
To be tested at Lakeshore Mall or the Camp & Conference Center, call 863-386-5690 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Advance reservations are required.