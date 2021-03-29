It was a mixed bag as far as COVID-19 numbers go Sunday, as the Florida Department of Health’s virus update was released. There were 4,943 new cases, with fewer than 72,000 processed tests, which yielded a positivity rate for residents of 6.8%, which is the highest seen in the last 14 days. The number of tests was the lowest in the past six days.
Of the new cases, 551 were in youngsters 14 years and younger. There have now been 167,682 children in that age group to come down with the virus.
The state reported 36 resident deaths, a steep decline from the previous day, which raises the overall total to 33,819, of which 33,178 are resident deaths and 641 non-resident deaths.
Florida has seen a total of 2,044,005 cases, which consists of 2,006,118 resident cases and 37,887 non-resident cases.
Nearly 10% of the state has been infected, with Florida reporting 9,739 cases per 100,000 population. The state has seen an average of 5,081 cases per day over the last seven days, which is up slightly from the previous week.
Highlands County saw an increase of 15 new cases, raising the total to 7,615. There have been 7,532 resident cases and 83 cases involving non-residents.
With 211 processed tests, the county’s positivity rate was up to 7.55%, several percentage points higher than was seen the previous three days.
Resident women continue to outpace men as far as contracting the virus in the county. There have been 4,096 cases involving resident women, 3,397 cases involving men and 39 cases are unknown.
To the north, Polk County saw its sixth straight day with more than 100 cases. Our neighbors to the north have now seen a total of 60,765 cases and had 1,237 deaths.
Numbers in the U.S. have been fairly constant and Saturday was no exception, as there were 56,933 cases reported and 815 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 28.2% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 15.5% of the population has received both shots. Among adults, 36.2% of the population has received at least their first dose and 72.4% of seniors 65 and older have received at least one shot. There have been 93.6 million people to have received at least one dose, which is roughly the combined population of Florida, California, Texas and Nevada.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is showing the U.S. with 30.2 million cases and 549,155 deaths.
Globally, there have been 126.9 million cases and 2.78 million deaths.