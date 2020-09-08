Florida saw a modest increase of 1,838 COVID-19 cases with the release of Monday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. It’s the lowest number of new cases in any day since June 15. Testing was also down for the day, but the positivity rate of 4.55% for new cases is the lowest rate seen in the past two weeks.
The median age of new cases crept back up to 40 after being below that mark for the four previous days. The overall median age of all cases is 41 and of the 648,269 cases the state has seen, 640,978 have been residents, with 7,291 non-residents testing positive.
Miami-Dade County saw 274 new cases and now has had a total of 161,637, while Broward County had an additional 133 cases to bring its total to 73,426. Palm Beach County saw an increase of 120, giving it a total of 43,187 cases. Combined, the three counties have accounted for 42.9% of the state’s 648,269 cases. They’ve also accounted for 42% of the 12,023 deaths in the state. There have been 11,871 deaths among Florida residents and 152 non-resident deaths.
Highlands County had another good day on the testing front, with 12 new cases out of more than 325 tests and a positivity rate for new cases of 3.65% for the day, the second straight day the county has been under 4%. The county has had a total of 1,921 cases and 315 of those have been related to a long-term care facility. The county’s rate of 16% of cases being long-term care facility related is more than double the state average of 7%.
The death toll remained at 69 for Highlands County and the 4% death rate is also twice the average of the state rate.
DeSoto County added one additional case to stand at 1,524. DeSoto has seen a high percentage of cases come from the correctional facility, as 16% of the county’s cases have come from the correctional facility, which is well above the state average of 3%. There have been 240 correctional facility cases in DeSoto County.
Glades County added three new cases to bring its total to 463, with 272 (59%) of those being related to a correctional facility.
Hardee County saw an increase of nine cases to raise its total to 1,175. There have been 105 (9%) correctional facility cases.
Okeechobee County had just one additional case and now has seen 1,284 cases.
Polk County had an increase of 64 new cases and has now seen 17,863 cases. The county has not had a positivity rate under 5% in the last two weeks and has seen positive cases at more than 30 schools. Nine of the county’s new cases were in the 5 to 14 year old age group.
According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 6.28 million cases in the United States, resulting in 189,028 deaths.
Globally, there have been 27.1 million cases and 889,682 deaths.