SEBRING — Highlands added 7 COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,177 infected, in the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, while statewide there were 1,948 new cases for a total of 706,516 infected.
There were 174 new virus-related deaths reported statewide for a total of 14,317 Florida residents who have died over the course of the pandemic. There have been an additional 171 non-resident deaths.
Only five Florida counties had triple-digit increases in new virus cases: Broward — 101, Miami Dade — 352, Duval — 131, Hillsborough — 139 and Orange — 129.
Gilchrist and Liberty counties had no new cases in the latest update.
Gulf County had its fifth day with no new cases and Lafayette its sixth straight day of no increases.
The previous day testing data shows statewide there was a positivity rate of 5.03% for new cases.
Highlands County had the lowest previous day positivity rate in the the Heartland with 4.35% and Hardee County had the second lowest in the Heartland with 6.06%.
The four other Heartland counties all had positivity rates above 10%: Glades — 20%, DeSoto — 13.89%, Okeechobee — 15.28% and Hendry — 10.81%. Glades had just five tests processed for the day.
Dade County’s positivity rate for the previous day’s testing results was 4.8%.
Highlands had 23 hospitalized due to the coronavirus in the latest update, which is one less compared to the Tuesday update. Highlands had 31 hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
The nine new cases listed for Highlands County on Sept. 28 range from a 22-year-old male to a 75-year-old male and a median age of 47.9.
Nationwide there have been 7,210,067 virus cases with 206,494 deaths. California and Texas are the only two states to have seen more cases than Florida.
Worldwide there have been 33,785,178 cases with 1,010,147 deaths. The United States, India, Brazil and Russia remained the only four countries to have had more than 1 million cases.