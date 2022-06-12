Florida saw a minor increase in new COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting an average of 10,629 new cases per day over the past seven days. That’s an increase of nearly 400 new cases per day over last week’s numbers.
Florida’s seven-day average has been above 10,000 cases per day for each of the last eight days. You have to go back to February to find the last time the state had eight consecutive days with an average of at least 10,000 new cases per day.
Florida’s numbers are in line with what the country is seeing as a whole, as the CDC is reporting the U.S. with a seven-day average of 106,874 new cases per day, which is line with numbers seen the past three weeks.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 693 deaths, which is one more than last week. The county still has the sixth-highest death per capita rate in the state. Union County has the worst per capita death rate of any county in the state.
The Times is reporting the state’s positivity rate climbed to 21%, which is the highest number seen since January.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing 3,028 hospitalized on Saturday morning, an increase of almost 200 from last Saturday, while ICU cases climbed 54 to 288.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. saw an average of 89,636 vaccinations given per day over the last seven days, raising the overall total to 590 million doses in total. Globally, there was an average of 11.2 million doses given per day.
CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 85.2 million cases and 1.006 million deaths.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 534.8 million cases and 6.30 million deaths worldwide.