The daily COVID-19 case count only tells part of the story, as looking at the raw numbers alone won’t give a complete picture. That was evident with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health, which showed an increase of roughly 2,400, which is far fewer than the two previous days.
But testing also dropped off considerably and the numbers released on Sunday showed a higher positivity rate for new cases than was seen with Friday’s or Saturday’s numbers.
With just 47,879 tests processed, the state’s positivity rate was 4.71%, which is good, but not quite as good as the 3.98% or the 3.66% seen the two prior days. The state’s cumulative positivity rate is at 13.06%.
The state count now stands at 778,653. There were 12 new deaths reported and the total is now 16,632.
Miami-Dade and Broward said the biggest increases, with Miami-Dade County seeing 313 new cases and Broward County having an increase of 288. Palm Beach County saw an increase of 208, with Pinellas (147), Orange (118) and Hillsborough (113) counties also seeing increases of more than 100 cases.
Franklin, Hamilton and Liberty counties had no new cases.
On the local front, Highlands County saw an increase of 17 cases and has had a total of 2,545. There were no new deaths, keeping the total at 110, and one hospitalization overnight to raise the total to 264. The county did see 229 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate for new cases of 6.91%. It was the lowest rate in the past three days, but still higher than the 5% goal set by the World Health Organization.
Okeechobee County added five new cases and has had 1,714 since the pandemic began, while Hardee County saw only two new cases, giving the county a total of 1,578. Glades County saw its total increase to 595 with two new cases and DeSoto County had just one additional case and now has a total of 1,652.
According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. is still on an upward trend, with the count now at 8.62 million. Seven states saw record-high numbers on Saturday and 45 of 50 states reported more new cases for the week than were seen in the previous week.
There were 83,718 new cases and 914 new deaths on Saturday and there have been 225,111 deaths due to the virus. The 83,718 new cases is just short of the record 83,757 new cases reported a day earlier.
Globally, the count increased to 42.8 million and 1.15 million deaths.
Free testing will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near the Sears entrance of the Lakeshore Mall. The drive through service is from 8-9 a.m. Express service by reservation is from 8-10 a.m. Call the local health department at 863-386-5690.