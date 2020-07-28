Florida saw an increase of 8,892 COVID-19 cases with the release of Monday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. It was the smallest daily increase seen the past two weeks.
Testing was also down slightly, so the positivity rate of 11.39% was consistent with the two previous days. While that number is still more than double the 5% positivity rate recommended by the World Health Organization in order for countries to reopen, it is much better than the 14-15% routinely seen at the beginning of the month. Only 17 states currently meet the WHO guidelines.
Not all of the news was good, however, as the median age for new cases was 43, which is up slightly from previous days and is the highest median age of any day this month. With those ages 54 and younger making up nearly three-fourths of the cases, but just 7% of the deaths, the younger the median age is for new cases, the better.
With school districts making plans for the start of school next month, there has also been an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations in those 17 and younger. The Florida Department of Health’s Pediatric Report, which is released weekly, showed an increase from 23,170 to 31,150 cases for the week ending July 24 — an increase of 7,980 cases, while hospitalizations went from 246 to 303.
Florida’s new cases pushed the overall total to 432,747, with the majority of those cases occurring this month. The July 1 FDOH report listed 158,997 confirmed cases.
There were 77 new state resident deaths to bring the total to 5,931 and non-resident deaths remained at 118, bringing the combined total to 6,049.
In Highlands County, there was an increase of 29 new cases, but it was also one of the best testing days seen in the county so far. The positivity rate of 4.8% is the lowest the county has seen in the past two weeks. There have now been 1,065 resident cases and three non-resident cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by five, with the count now at 125 and there are 49 currently hospitalized. Highlands County’s hospitalization rate of 12% is double the state average of 6%.
The county death toll remained at 22 and the median age of the new cases was 37, marking just the third time in the past 14 days to see a median age under 40.
In surrounding counties, DeSoto County saw an increase of 34 cases, bring its total to 1,205. The positivity rate was 23.8%, which is the second time in the past two weeks DeSoto has been above 20%.
Glades County didn’t see any new cases for the second straight day, but have only received results from 10 tests for those two days combined. FDOH did make a minor correction for the county’s results on July 24, changing the number of positives from 91 to 89, which drops the county to 383 cases.
Hardee County had an increase of eight cases, but a positivity rate of 21.1%, making it the eighth day of the past 14 where the positivity rate for new cases was 15% or higher. Hardee is now at 789 cases.
Okeechobee County saw 25 new cases and had a positivity rate of 19.8%, its highest positive rate in the last 14 days. Okeechobee County has now seen 837 cases.
Polk County saw 226 new cases and now has seen 11,717 cases. There have been 220 deaths and 951 hospitalizations.
On the state level, Miami-Dade County saw an increase of 3,201 cases with a positivity rate of 18.1%. For the past two weeks, Miami-Dade has seen a positivty rate between 16.7 and 22.8% each day.
Broward County saw 1,163 new cases, Palm Beach County had an increase of 618, Duval County added 498 cases and Orange County saw 421 new cases.
Osceola County saw an increase of 207 new cases and Marion County had 202 new cases recorded. There were eight additional counties to see an increase between 100 and 200 cases.
Nationally, the count climbed to 4,259,667, according to John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. There have been 146,968 deaths.
On the global front, there have been 16.32 million cases and the death toll is quickly approaching 650,000, with the last count 649,965.