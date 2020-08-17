Most of the news was good for the state with the release of Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The tally showed an increase of 3,779 cases, the lowest increase dating back to June 21 and the positivity rate for new cases was just 7.79%, making it three straight days with a rate of less than 8.1%. The lower numbers are partially due to fewer tests, but also due to fewer positive tests coming back.
There were 107 new deaths, bringing the combined total of resident and non-resident deaths to 9,587, with 9,452 of those being residents. The total number of cases has been 573,416 cases.
The median age of new cases in the state did creep up to 44, the highest the state has seen in any one day. The median age is a key figure, as younger people have shown much better ability to fight off the virus, as those age 45 and over account for just 44% of all cases, but more than 96% of the deaths.
Highlands County saw an increase of 27 cases, bringing the total to 1,608, which includes six non-residents and 1,602 residents. The county death toll remained at 41 and there have been 176 hospitalizations. There are currently 44 hospitalized, which is seven fewer than the 51 reported on Saturday.
The median age for new cases in the county was 45.
Highlands County has seen a number of long-term care cases, with 256 cases, which is 16% of the cases recorded in the county. The state average is 6% per county.
Nearby, DeSoto County had an increase of just six new cases and is up to 1,420. Testing has slowed down in the county, with just 51 new tests processed for Sunday’s report.
Glades County held at 421 cases, while Hardee County just went up a couple of cases to 1,011.
Okeechobee County went up 49 cases the past two days, but did process more than 1,100 cases.
Only seven counties saw increases of more than 100 cases, with Miami-Dade County leading the way with 937 new cases, followed by 474 new cases in Broward County. Palm Beach County saw an increase of 231, Hillsborough had an increase of 209 and Orange County climbed 201 cases. Duval County and Polk County each saw an increase of 122 cases.
On the national level, there have been 5.38 million cases and 169,754 deaths, according to John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Florida trails just California for having the highest number of cases of any state. Florida dropped to No. 22 in tests given per million population and is No. 18 in deaths per million. Florida trails just Louisiana in cases per million residents with 26,698.
On the global front, there have been 21.5 million cases and 772,400 cases. The United States has had more than twice as many cases as any country except Brazil, although Indiana, which has seen the third-highest amount of cases is currently the world’s hotspot, seeing 40.8% of the new cases in the world. India also had the highest number of deaths of any country.
In countries with at least 10,000 cases, the United States is No. 6 in cases per million population and No. 8 in deaths per million population.