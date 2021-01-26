SEBRING — The waiting list may drop a bit faster this week. State officials have sent 1,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the local Florida Department of Health office.
This after the Highlands County point of distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall distributed 800 doses last week.
Highlands County government’s public information office reported Monday that 70 people received vaccinations at the POD on Tuesday, another 334 on Thursday, and despite having 440 scheduled on Saturday, only 391 showed.
County officials said those 49 no-shows — 11.1% — holds true to the 10% average number of no-shows they have seen at the POD on any given day. On Saturday, that resulted in 785 doses going out to residents 65 and older with five remaining going to first responders, officials said.
POD staff began making appointments for this week on Monday directly from the waiting list based on registration dates and registration numbers.
People have called the county, officials said, certain that the last four digits of their registration numbers gave them a place close to the front of the line. County officials said registration numbers are 12-numbers long – three groups of four digits.
Several people might have the same last four digits, but the first digits of their numbers may vary, officials said. People are asked to be patient, as the 1,800 doses may put a dent in the list, but won’t clear it. As of Monday morning, the county had approximately 28,000 people on the list, but that number may change. There is a possibility that many people who registered several times have inflated that number.
Individuals need only register once to be placed on the waiting list. To get on a waiting list for an appointment — if you have not already registered — you may either call 863-402-6780 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit bit.ly/HCvaccine seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
County officials ask people to please only use the online registration portal to get on the waiting list for their first dose. Once second doses become available, staff will contact you in the same manner you were contacted for your first dose. If you received a phone call, you will receive a phone call for the second dose. If you got an email, you’ll get an email.
Health Department officials have said that when they start giving second doses, the state will send a second allotment each week for those doses. Those who have had their first dose should have received a vaccination card. Keep it safe and don’t lose it. You will need it to get your second dose of the vaccine.