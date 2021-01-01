SEBRING — Florida set a record on Thursday for new cases of COVID-19 infections. The day was a tough one for its positivity rate. On the brighter side, there were four less deaths on Thursday's Florida Department of Health's state report.
Florida's new coronavirus cases rose by a grim 17,192 infections, which is an all-time high. The new cases have brought Florida's cases of coronavirus to 1,323,315. The cases are comprised of 1,300,528 residents and 22,787 non-residents. On Nov. 7, the new case increase was 17,344.
The state has added 134 deaths, which is actually four less than the previous day. The new deaths have brought the deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 21,990.
There were 144,215 tests processed with 127562 negative results. The state's positivity is 11.57%, the highest since before Dec. 17 (the last available on the report).
In Highlands County, the main change was in the positivity rate. The county added 57 cases, a few more than the previous day. The overall new cases rose to 4,975 infections. Of those cases, 4,926 were residents and 49 non-residents, which remained the same. According to John Hopkins, There are 32.5 new cases of infections per 100,000 population.
Deaths increased by two. The county has seen 204 deaths attributed to COVID in all.
There was 621 tests processed from Wednesday with 562 negative results. The new cases and testing resulted in a 9.5% positivity rate, higher than the day before.
Highlands County reported 102 vaccines were given on Wednesday. In total, there have been 750 people vaccinated in total per FDOH.
The nation showed an increase in numbers, including a record 3,903 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project. There were 225,671 new cases in the country and 1,578,458 tests, which yields a positivity rate of 14.3%.
Hospitalizations reached another all-time high, with 125,220 hospitalized.
Louisiana set a record with 6,754 cases on Wednesday, while California reported just 27,237 new cases on Thursday, but did report 428 new deaths, making the state the third to record more than 25,000 deaths, joining New York and Texas.
California also confirmed the second case of the new virus variant, which is called B.1.1.7. Colorado reported the first case in the U.S. of the variant earlier in the week.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 19.85 million cases and seen 344,030 deaths.
Globally, there have been 83.15 million cases and 1,812,645 deaths.