Highlands County added 21 new cases of coronavirus to its tally on Wednesday, which is about par for the course of the past few days. The Florida Department of Health reported a total COVID caseload at 8,398 infections. The cases are divided by 8,305 residents and 93 non-residents. Of all the new cases on Wednesday, only one person was a non-resident.
FDOH shows two additional deaths overnight. Those deaths bring the total up to 345 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There was 282 tests processed with 260 negative results. The positivity rate is a much improved 7.8% but still not as low as the World Health Organization would recommend. The daily median age shot up to 50 on Wednesday. The overall median age is still 51 years of age.
Hospitalizations have reached 652 people admitted for COVID. Those who are hospitalized from COVID went up overnight in the county at 42. Across the state, there was 3,299 hospitalized.
Long-term care facilities has gone up to 703. FDOH shows 93 deaths from long-term care facilities residents or staff.
Across Florida, cases of infections have risen to 2,222,546. That total includes an increase of 5,178 overnight. That was a lighter caseload than the previous day.
There have been 2,180,924 residents and 41,622 non-residents who have contracted the virus.
An unfortunate benchmark was crossed as more than 35,000 residents have lost the battle with this dangerous virus. The addition of 74 resident deaths and two non-resident deaths overnight brought the total to 35,722.
There were 89,385 processed with 84,240 negative results. The testing produced a 5.76% positivity rate.
The number of new cases in the United States dropped slightly as states reported 48,846 new cases on Tuesday. That’s 7,941 fewer than last Tuesday and 4,160 fewer cases than the seven-day average of 53,006.
There were 789 new deaths reported, which is 102 more than the seven-day average of 687. Last Tuesday there were 803 reported deaths, so the slightest of decreases there.
The seven-day positivity rate average is 3.58%.
Vaccinations were just 1.64 million for the day, which is well below the seven-day average of 2.72 million. The country has given 235 million of the 302 million vaccines that states have received. Pfizer has been the most popular vaccine in the country, with 124 shots given, while there have been 102 million Moderna shots. A little more than 8 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been given.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 32.2 million cases in the United States and 574,018 deaths.
Globally, there have been 149 million cases and 3.14 million deaths.