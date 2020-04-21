SEBIRNG — Governor DeSantis’ recent comments on exploring when to reopen the state and school campuses due COVID-19 has drawn criticism from the state teachers union.
Desantis announced Tuesday that a task force will look at how to reopen Florida including what to do about schools, just days after President Trump announced he will have a team to look at reopening the country.
“Even if it’s for a couple of weeks, we think there would be value in that,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis announced Saturday that schools will remain closed through the remainder of this school year.
Currently, teachers are utilizing online resources and virtual instruction to continue educating their students.
Highlands Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “We certainly want to make sure that everybody is safe and that is what we have been trying to institute in our school system, even in these weeks we have been doing the distance learning, to make sure our Food Service employees are abiding by the CDC’s guidelines and that the employees who are coming to work are doing the same.”
“We’ve had many virtual meetings and we are becoming more skilled in how to do that,” she said. “I think the transition has been a challenge for our students and our parents and our families and our educators as well as we learn a different model of instruction.”
Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram issued a message Tuesday calling for campuses to remain closed to students for the remainder of the school year.
“On behalf of the members of the Florida Education Association, I am requesting that we keep school campuses closed for the remainder of the school year. In three weeks, teachers have been asked to rethink, refocus and redirect their classroom instruction for students through distance learning. Our teachers have risen to the challenge.”
Ingram noted there are concerns with distance learning and the inevitable inequities that result from it, but teachers are committed to serving the students and parents of Florida on the various platforms until the school year ends.
“We know our public schools serve as refuge for many students, that our campuses provide them with meals, education and a safe haven with committed staff,” he said. “As much as our students and educators want the opportunity to be back at our schools, returning prematurely will threaten the safety and well being of all on campus.
“COVID-19 presents more questions than answers. It also presents a threat that we cannot control. The potential damage that could be done to families and entire communities from an outbreak of COVID-19 at even one school far outweighs the inconvenience of continuing distance learning for the rest of the school year.”
South Florida State College’s current online learning practices due to COVID-19 will continue to the end of the spring term, which ends May 4, and the SFSC Spring Commencement that was scheduled for May 5 has been postponed.