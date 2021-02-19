SEBRING — School districts will have two more weeks to administer standardized state tests in K-12 schools this spring to ensure that every student can be safely tested, the Florida Department of Education announced recently.
A Department of Education emergency order notes that nearly 65% of Florida’s public school students (approximately 1.85 million) are learning in-person with disproportionate numbers of educationally disadvantaged students learning off campus or not attending school at all, and achievement gaps potentially being exacerbated.
The testing that is required by state and federal law is now more critical than ever so that educators and parents can measure progress and determine what additional services and supports are needed to ensure that each student is given the services and supports they need to succeed in life, according to the order.
Following is the modified spring 2021 testing windows:
• Grade 3 English Language Arts (ELA) Reading (PBT — paper-based testing) April 5-30.
• Grades 4-10 Writing (PBT and CBT — computer-based testing) April 5-30.
• Grades 4-6 ELA, 3-6 Math, grades 5 and 8 Science (PBT) May 3-28.
• Grades 7-10 ELA/Math, EOCs (CBT) May 3-June 11.
With this modification and extension of the spring 2021 testing windows, the release of results will occur later than the statutory deadlines. The results of the Grade 3 ELA assessment will be made available no later than June 30, and the results of the remaining assessments will be made available no later than July 31.
The extra time can be used to “ensure that every student can be safely tested” during the coronavirus pandemic, said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
The state tests were canceled last year due to COVID-19, but typically, about 2 million tests in grades 3-12 are taken in language arts, math, science and social studies exams during a two-week window in April or May.
They must be taken in person, and results are used for student grades, school and district grades, and teacher evaluations.
Some parents and educators have asked that the tests be canceled because of the pandemic, or that the results not be used to calculate grades and evaluations.
Corcoran has rejected canceling the tests, and said he’ll decide on how the results will be used after the scores are in.