Highlands County did not have a good COVID-19 report when the daily coronavirus update was released Monday afternoon from the Florida Department of Health. Although the new cases remained low at 13, there were four new deaths and the positivity rate had a considerable increase.
The new cases from the county brought the total number of positive cases to 7,628 overall. The cases are divided by 7,543 residents and 85 non-residents who have contracted the virus.
The four new deaths brings the total to 321 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
A very low amount of tests were processed: 93 with 82 negative results produced a 11.83% positivity rate. That’s up from 7.55% on Sunday.
Hospitalizations have reached 601 admissions with coronavirus as the primary diagnosis. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 31 people in the hospital on Monday afternoon.
The county has had 669 cases from long-term care facilities. FDOH has reported 84 deaths from either staff or residents from long-term care facilities.
The daily median age of those who were infected was 40 on Monday and the overall median age remained at 42 years of age.
Florida has added 3,374 new cases of COVID on Monday, a decrease from the previous day. The new cumulative cases has risen to 2,047,379. The cases are divided by 2,009,408 residents and 37,971 non-residents who tested positive.
After Sunday’s low deaths, Monday’s death rate doubled to 72. The deaths were from 69 residents and two non-residents. The deaths have reached 33,891 in total. Of those deaths, 33,247 were residents and 644 were non-residents.
There were 47,679 tests processed with 44,065 negative results. The cases and tests produced a positivity rate of 7.58%. The positivity rate has been climbing the past few days. It is the highest it has been since March 15, the last available date on the report.
There were 2,926 people being treated with COVID across Florida on Monday afternoon per AHCA.
Florida saw its cases of the U.K. virus variant (B.1.1.7) more than double since Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state went from 1,042 cases of the variant to 2,274, according to the CDC’s Sunday night report. There were 2,242 new U.K. variant cases across the country since Thursday’s CDC report.
Florida also has 42 of the country’s 118 South African variant (B.1.351) cases and 14 of the country’s 288 cases of the Brazilian variant, known as the P.1 variant.
Numbers in the United States were generally down on Sunday, as part of the typical ‘weekend lag.’ But numbers weren’t down to the same extent as they were on Sunday, March 21, and as a result, many of the rolling seven-day averages have climbed over the past seven days.
There were just 40,798 new cases reported by states on Sunday, although the seven-day average climbed to 57,273 new cases, which is 7% higher than one week ago and 11% higher than the average number of new cases from two weeks ago. The seven-day average for the country’s positivity rate is now 4.03%, the first time the number has been above 4% since the beginning of March.
There were 513 reported deaths and the seven-day average is 993, which is a 5% increase from a week ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 30.3 million cases and had 549,664 deaths.
The global case count is 127.4 million cases and 2.78 million deaths.