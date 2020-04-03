SEBRING — Florida had its largest increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday with 1,100 new cases boosting the total to 8,010 with 1,058 hospitalized and 128 deaths.
The previous largest one day increase was Tuesday with 935 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The 21 cases in Highlands are all Florida residents and include 12 men and 9 women within an age range of 0 to 82, with 6 hospitalizations and one death.
The new cases in Highlands on Wednesday/Thursday include a male, 50; female, 34 and female, 71.
The youngest case in Highlands was recorded on Tuesday and is shown on the data chart as a male under the age of 1.
There has been a total of 134 persons in Highlands tested for COVID-19 with 21 positive, 102 negative, two inconclusive and nine awaiting results. It is not reported how many of the cases are known to be recovered.
According to the information provided by the Florida Department of Health by the Highlands News-Sun’s press deadline, five of the county cases are each located in the Lake Placid and Sebring areas, four in the Avon Park area and two in the Venus area. Five are listed as unknown.
Hardee and Okeechobee counties both had their first case of COVID-19 Wednesday, but a notice from the Okeechobee public safety director states that a 41-year-old male, who has an Okeechobee County address, was tested in the Tampa area. The 14-day self-isolation period has passed, however, the individual has chosen to remain in self-isolation in the Tampa area.
The Florida counties with the largest number of cases and deaths from the virus are: Miami-Dade – 2,448 cases with 19 deaths; Broward – 1,346 cases with 17 deaths; Palm Beach – 630 cases with 22 deaths; Orange – 502 cases and Hillsbrough – 372 – each with five deaths.
There have been 78,604 tested statewide for the virus with 8,010 positive (10.2%) and 69,286 negative.