SEBRING — While Highlands had no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all the other Heartland counties had new cases including Hardee, which now has more total cases than Highlands.
Highlands County remained at 150 cases and nine virus related deaths, but on Monday Hardee County added five cases for a total of 152 with no deaths, Okeechobee added four resident cases for a total of 143 with no deaths and Glades had one new case for a total of 86 (including 46 cases in correctional facilities) with one death.
Hendry had an increase of 10 resident cases for a total of 573 with 19 deaths and DeSoto had 15 new resident cases bringing its total to 296 with seven deaths. Hendry has had 70 cases in long-term care facilities and 20 in correctional facilities.
The virus count by zip code/municipality includes: Sebring at 65, Avon Park at 46, Lake Placid at 20 and Venus at 4 and in Hardee County, Wauchula at 64 and Bowling Green at 58, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
COVID-19 testing data shows that statewide 1,259,283 have been tested with 5.2% positive, Highlands with 5,244 tested with 2.9% positive, Hardee with 1,272 tested with 12% positive, Glades with 378 tested with 22.8% positive and Hendry with 3,456 tested with 16.6% positive..
Florida had 1,189 new cases on Monday for a total of 66,000 cases, 11,185 hospitalizations and 2,765 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 1,962,982 cases and 111,097 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 7,156,598 cases with 407,326 deaths.