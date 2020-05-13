SEBRING — With 941 more cases on Monday, the statewide total of COVID-19 cases is now at 41,923 with the death toll at 1,779.
More than half (513) of those new cases are from the South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. The three counties have 57% (1,008) of the deaths attributed to the virus.
Data from Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday morning update shows Highlands County with 99 total cases with two additional cases Monday. One of those Monday cases is listed on the case line report from the FDOH. It shows a 63-year-old female who is a Florida resident.
During the course of the pandemic, Highlands has had 32 hospitalized and a total of eight deaths.
The Highlands (resident) cases include 48 males and 50 females within an age range of 0-85 with a median age of 56.
To date, 2,059 people in Highlands County have tested for the coronavirus with 1,959 of those testing negative. The county’s positive percentage is 4.8%, which is within the target range. Five tests are awaiting results.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring, will have another drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Highlands County residents from 9-11 a.m. Thursday.
Health officials ask people to please limit passengers in the vehicle to those who are being tested and no more than five people to a vehicle. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to exit the vehicle.
An appointment is not required. Health officials say they will test as many people as possible during the designated time.
Those being tested will be asked to provide some basic information to health officials, like their name, date of birth, address and a telephone number.
Nationwide, there has been 1,358,000 cases with 81,650 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 4,233,504 cases and 289,932 deaths.