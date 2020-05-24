SEBRING — With 760 new cases on Friday, Florida’s total number of COVID-19 cases passed the 50,000 mark with 2,232 deaths.
The state total is now 50,127 with 48,814 positive residents and 9,310 hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands County had one new case on Friday bringing its total to 112. The number of deaths remains at 8. DeSoto County also has 112 cases and 8 deaths.
The Florida Department of Health’s data show that the three new Highlands cases on Thursday were two 27-year-old males and one 36-year-old female.
The zip codes with the highest number of cases in Highlands are: 33870 (Sebring) with 39 cases, 33825 (Avon Park) with 31 cases, 33852 (Lake Placid) with 14 cases and 33872 (Sebring) with 11 cases.
In Highlands the 55-64 age group has the highest number of cases with 27 followed by 75 — 84 with 16 cases and 25 — 34 with 15 cases.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands will be testing Tuesday, May 26, 9 to 11 a.m., at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, Avon Park.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management “Test Express” Bus will be at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, 781 Magnolia Avenue, Sebring, on Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The testing is free; no insurance is needed.
In Highlands 3,706 have been tested with 3% being positive.
Statewide 858,112 have been tested with 5.9% being positive.
With 170 new cases on Friday, Miami-Dade County continues to lead the state with 16,694 COVID-19 cases and 629 deaths.
Nationwide there have been 1,604,879 cases with 96,125 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 5,252,452 cases with 339,026 deaths.