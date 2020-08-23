On the surface, Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers released by the Florida Department of Health look extremely good. There were 4,311 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.89, the lowest the state has seen since the 4.41% recorded on June 13.
The two-week positivity rate average is 8.12%, which is just a little higher than the 5% rate recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening and a bit lower than the 10% rate the state says it is aiming for.
One big reason for the decline in positivity rates is improved numbers in the two trouble spots — Miami-Dade and Broward counties. After showing positivity rates between 14.9-26.3% throughout July, Miami-Dade County has now seen four straight days of single digit rates, while Broward County, which was between 10.8-22.5% in July has been in single digits since August 4.
There were 107 new deaths reported with Saturday’s numbers, raising the total to 10,274 resident deaths and 137 non-resident deaths.
There is a bit of a lag time in reporting deaths to the Florida Department of Health, as evidenced by the the FDOH numbers. Beginning Aug. 13, the department began showing the number of COVID-related deaths per day and also the number of deaths reported by FDOH on the same day.
On July 30, there were 147 deaths but 244 reported by FDOH. The opposite scenario occurred on Aug. 1, when there were 132 deaths but just 63 reported by FDOH.
In Highlands County, the numbers were much better, as there were just 18 new cases out of 654 tests, yielding a positivity rate of just 2.68%. The two-week average for the county is 8.23%, which is pretty much in line with the state numbers.
The median age for the new cases was 46, which is right there with the overall median age of 48 for cases in the county. The county has seen a higher median age than the state median (41), which is one reason why Highlands County has a higher hospitalization rate and death rate than the state average.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, so the count remained at 53, and there were a reported 28 currently hospitalized, which is down eight from yesterday.
Children’s cases still climbing
With many school districts now reopen and others planning to start this week, the number of cases in children hasn’t been quite as rosy as the overall state numbers. Between Friday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 20, there were 7,188 cases involving minors, which led to 74 hospitalizations and one death, a 6-year-old girl in Hillsborough County, who became the youngest person in the state to die from the virus. She is the second person under 10 years old to have died from COVID-19.
Of those 7,188 cases, there were 5,801 positive cases in children between 5 and 17.
Highlands County saw 32 cases involving minors in that time span and has had 125 total cases involving minors. The positivity rate in the county for minors is 11.2% overall and 16.6% in the two-week period.
The overall positivity rate in the state is 15.1%, which is slightly better over the past two weeks at 13.1%.
Several school districts in the state have already been affected by COVID-19, including nearby Okeechobee County, which saw two incidents in its first week of school. Thirty-two students and one teacher were moved to distance learning after an Okeechobee High School student tested positive. The 32 students consisted of 21 classmates and 11 children who rode the bus.
On Friday, it was announced a teacher at South Elementary School had tested positive, which resulted in 24 students and two teachers being quarantined. The school district sent a letter to parents and Okeechobee County Schools made social media posts notifying the public.
Okeechobee County isn’t the only county which has seen COVID cases in the classroom. Martin County announced Friday that 44 more students will have to quarantine, along with five staff members at two schools. That is in addition to the previous 292 students and 14 staff members told to quarantine.
Global deaths top 800,000
The global death toll went past the 800,000 marker, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The death tool as of 3 p.m. Saturday was 801,060.
The number of global cases also crept over 23 million. The United States, Brazil and India are the only three countries to have more than a million cases, with each having at least three million.
The United States has seen 5.64 million cases and there have been 175,843 deaths attributed to COVID.