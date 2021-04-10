Highlands County got another mixed bag as far as COVID numbers go on Friday when the Florida Department of Health released the daily coronavirus report. After coming off a good day on Thursday, where all the numbers were decreasing, the county saw an increase in new cases and more deaths but an increase in the positivity rate.
There was an increase of 30 new cases of infection. Friday’s cumulative total was 7,848 cases of COVID. Residents make up 7,790 of those cases, while 88 non-residents make up the rest.
Two more deaths were reported overnight to bring the total deaths to 330 that have been attributed to COVID.
Testing went up considerably with 471 processed and 442 negative results. The positivity rate was 6.16% , which is the best it has been since March 26.
Hospitalizations has risen to a cumulative total of 627, or 8% of all cases. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 24 people were being treated for COVID on Friday afternoon. Statewide, there were 3,008 being treated primarily for COVID in the same timeframe.
Long-term facilities have seen 690 cases of the virus. The county has had 86 deaths from residents or staff from long-term care facilities.
The daily median age was 48 with an overall median age of 52 years old.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission is providing Moderna vaccines to those 18 years and older in the former JC Penney store at Lakeshore Mall on Wednesdays through Saturdays. The HCBoCC schedule is as follows:
- Appointments only for first and second dose from 8-11 a.m.
- Walk-ins for first dose from 1-4 p.m. subject to daily availability
- Walk-ins for second dose from 1-3 p.m. subject to daily availability
For first doses, use the entrance closest to Planet Fitness. For second doses, use the entrance closest to the former Kmart store.
Eligible individuals may register for an appointment by calling toll-free at 866-200-3858 or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.
Those who received their first inoculations from the federally supported (FEMA) point of distribution at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center can get their second shot 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 12-13.
Florida added 7,121 new cases of coronavirus, which is a bit better than Thursday. The cumulative cases of infection of Friday was 2,111,807. The cases can be divided by 2,072,053 residents and 39,754 non-residents who have contracted the virus.
With 62 new deaths reported overnight, the death toll has reached 34,626 people whose deaths are due to COVID.
There were 107,653 tests processed across the state with 100,642 negative results. The positivity rate for Friday was 6.51%.
Florida saw an increase of 302 cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), raising the state to 3,494 cases out of the 19,554 seen in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan has seen 2,262 cases, while Georgia, Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts have each seen more than 1,000 cases.
Massachusetts has taken over as the state with the cases of the Brazilian variant (P.1) with 102. Florida is No. 2 with 87. There have been 434 cases in the country.
There have been 424 cases of the South African variant (B.1.351), with South Carolina having had 75. Florida has seen 25 cases.
Numbers in the U.S. were slightly higher on Thursday, with states reporting 78,810 new cases and 1,010 new deaths. But testing also jumped considerably, with 1.86 million tests processed, which is 500,000 more than were reported on Wednesday.
Over the past week, the U.S. has averaged 63,535 cases and 719 deaths.
According to the CDC, 33.7% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 43.2% of adults 18 and over have received at least one dose. Among seniors 65 and older, 76.9% have received at least one dose and 58.4% are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group, said it’s important for everyone to be vaccinated, even those who are healthy or not at risk for COVID-19 complications, as being vaccinated offers protection for the person receiving the vaccine, as well as those they come in contact with.
“Our society really needs everyone to be vaccinated so that we can stop transmission,” she said. “And that means the virus stops replicating. These vaccines are our quickest and safest way to get immunity so we can go back to normal life and end the pandemic.”
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 31.05 million cases and had 560,825 deaths.
Globally, there have been 134.3 million cases and 2.91 million deaths.