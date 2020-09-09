SEBRING — After a low new case count of 1,838 on Monday, Florida had a lower (1,823) number of new COVID-19 cases in the Tuesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
The 44 reported resident deaths in the latest update marks the fourth day in a row with less than 100 resident deaths in Florida. The total is 11,915 who have passed over the course of the pandemic. COVID-19 deaths are often included in the official count weeks after the death occurred.
Highlands County had 14 new cases for a total of 1,935 with the number of deaths remaining at 69.
Previous day testing results show that statewide with 63,188 tests there was a positive rate of 5.97%.
In Highlands, with 259 tests, there was a positive rate of 5.41%.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, the Florida Department of Health and AdventHealth of Sebring have teamed up to again offer free tests Thursday at Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center in Lake Placid. Drive through from 8-9 a.m. or from 8-10 a.m. by appointment. Call 863-386-5690 to schedule an appointment.
Another four Florida prison inmates have died of COVID-19, bringing the inmate death toll to 111, according to numbers released Tuesday by the state Department of Corrections.
The information, as is common, did not disclose when or where the inmates died. But, a state tally Friday showed 107 inmate deaths. The highly contagious virus has raced through Florida’s prison system, with 15,672 inmates and 2,718 corrections workers testing positive as of Tuesday.
There have been two inmate deaths at the Avon Park Correctional Institute. There have been 58 virus cases in staff or inmates at correctional facilities.
Nationwide, there have been 6,308,741 cases of COVID-19 and 189,283 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 27,392,203 cases with 893,658 deaths.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.