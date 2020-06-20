The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by six as of Friday’s update. Highlands now has a total of 206 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations are 47 with 46 residents and 1 non-resident. The number of deaths remains at 9.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 89,748 cases have been confirmed with deaths reaching 3,104.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 6,393 with 6,184 negative tests results of which 65 are non-Florida residents. No results have come back inconclusive and five are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 3.2%.
Of the 206 positive cases in Highlands County, 204 are residents and 2 non-residents. The cases include 97 males and 107 females, ranging from ages 0 to 91, with a median age of 50.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 3,822 from Thursday’s dashboard update. Florida has been in quadruple digits for 16 consecutive days with the first day of quadruple digits being on June 3; 2,105 of the total statewide cases are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 43, bringing that total to 3,104.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties. Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 81 Hispanic, 109 non-Hispanic and 14 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 127 white, 41 black, 28 other and eight unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 1,856 positive cases with 406 hospitalizations and reached 77 deaths. Polk has also administered 35,237 tests, of which 33,374 have come back with negative results. Polk was one of the counties to show a triple digit increase in positive cases in Friday’s report.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 230 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 244 cases with one death; Glades has 121 cases with one death and DeSoto County has 431 positive cases with 10 deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 24,376 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 1,103 since Thursday’s update. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 864 deaths.
Across the state, 11 counties had triple digit increases. Broward had 337, Collier 109, Duval 175, Hillsborough 372, Lee 121, Manatee 100, Orange 374, Palm Beach 262, Pinellas 378, Polk 154 and Seminole with 125, accounting for 2,507 of Florida’s 3,822 positive cases.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 2,192,279 with 118,467 deaths and 599,115 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 8,520,761 with 454,625 deaths.
A free testing event is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Samaritan’s Touch, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. No insurance is required.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov. In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.