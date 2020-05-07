SEBRING — Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1,500 in the latest update Wednesday morning from the Florida Department of Health. The update shows the total number of cases in Florida at just over 38,000, an increase of 563 over Tuesday’s count.
There were 68 more deaths in the Tuesday count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Miami-Dade, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Total number of cases for Highlands County went down by one in the Wednesday morning update from 88 to 87, with FDOH incorrectly reporting a day earlier that one case was a county resident. The county’s positive cases include 45 males and 41 females with a median age of 56. The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Highlands remains at 7.
In the past four days (May 2-5) there has been 140 tested in Highlands County with only 2 new cases of COVID-19.
There has been 1,406 tested in Highlands with 6.2% showing a positive result for the virus.
Miami-Dade County had 173 new cases on Tuesday. The south Florida county had its highest daily total of new cases, 513, on April 3. Now Dade County has had 13,371 cases (13.1%), 1,850 hospitalized and 432 deaths.
New York (state) continues to have the highest number of cases (321,192) and deaths (25,100) in the nation.
Montana has the lowest number of cases with 456, while Wyoming has the fewest number of deaths with 7.
In Florida, the total number of cases is 38,002, with 6,557 hospitalizations and 1,539 deaths. As of Wednesday’s report, more than 480,000 tests have been reported by FDOH, with 7.9% of those resulting in positive tests. More than 102,000 of those test results were reported from Miami-Dade County.
News Service of Florida reports that 390 prison inmates in Florida have tested positive with the highest number of cases coming from Tomoka Correctional Institution. Nineteen staff members at the facility have tested positive.
Nationwide, there has been 1,212,123 cases and 71,463 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 3,711,425 cases and 259,695 deaths.