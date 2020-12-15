SEBRING — The Florida resident death toll from COVID-19 increased by 137 to a total of 20,003 while the case count rose by 8,452 to a total to 1,134,383 who have been infected since the onset of the pandemic.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Highlands County reached 4,301 with 11 new cases in the Monday update from the Florida Department of Health, which also showed one more death for a total of 183 who have died in the county over the course of the pandemic.
Miami-Dade County had 2,270 new cases in the Monday update.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in coronavirus cases: Brevard — 161, Broward — 677, Duval — 405, Escambia — 104, Hillsborough — 530, Lake — 141, Lee — 236, Manatee — 207, Orange — 765, Osceola — 216, Palm Beach — 365, Pasco — 166, Pinellas — 344, Polk — 211, Sarasota — 106 and Volusia — 124.
There were 57 hospitalized Monday in Highlands and 4,932 hospitalized statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Previous day testing results show a statewide positivity of 8.33%, while in Highlands it was 6.49%. In the Heartland, Hardee County with 15.15% had the highest previous day positivity rate while Okeechobee County had the lowest at 2.54%.
The following counties were among the larger counties with positivity rates above the statewide level: Dade — 9.12%, Duval — 9.46%, Orange — 10.11%, and Osceola — 9.22%.
The median age of cases in Highlands County is 52.
The Highlands age group with the most cases is 65-74 with 624 virus cases with the 55-64 age group right behind with 623 cases and in third the 45-54 age group with 561 cases.
Nationwide, there have been 16,351,259 virus cases and 299,889 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 72,587,435 COVD-19 cases and 1,617,949 deaths.