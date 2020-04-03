SEBRING – As of 12:01 a.m. this morning, Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order to stay at home went into effect. The good news for many who were already sheltering in place: Things won’t change much. For the minority that have ignored the social distancing guidelines and attended gatherings and parties, they might be shocked to find out that ignoring the stay at home order is a second degree misdemeanor.
There is no curfew in place at the current time. Sheriff Paul Blackman will not put one in place unless non-essential activities begin happening at night.
“This won’t change too much if people have been doing what they were supposed to be doing,” Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said. “This (executive order) just codifies it.”
Dressel said they will be asking people to disperse if they congregate in groups of 10 or more. If people do not comply, deputies may issue citations if the situation warrants.
“We are not looking to add people into the jail,” he said.
Sheriff Paul Blackman shared his thoughts on what the order will mean to the county.
“ Economically, I think it will hurt a lot of business owners and the people who work at those locations,” Blackman said. “For those who follow the order it will make them safer and a lot less likely to catch Covid-19. Some will panic shop and buy up everything they can afford and leave nothing for the rest of us. I think most will stay calm and will be okay, however, some during times like these who have anxiety issues will most likely struggle.”
Blackman hoped the citizens would take the order seriously and stay home.
“(I) want the public to understand the importance of social distancing during this time, so hopefully we can flatten the curve or prevent a sudden spike in cases” he said. “If, as a county we can do that our three hospitals and their medical staff will be able to provide the proper medical treatment. If not and we spike too quickly I think our medical resources will have an extremely hard time keeping up. We at the Sheriff’s Office are just as excited about this passing as all of our citizens we serve. So that we can get back to our so call ‘normal lives’ as well.”
Sebring Police Department PIO Commander Curtis Hart said SPD will adhere by the language and intent of the executive order. He also said it will be a “joint venture” with different agencies to get people to do the right thing.
“These times are unnerving, uneasy and unknown with COVID-19 for Sebring and our country,” SPD Chief Karl Hoglund said. “If we all exercise common sense and practice guidelines for social distancing by the CDC, we will be fine.”
Hoglund said he has seen a “slowing of calls and in severity” over the past week. He was hopeful it wasn’t just because of the pandemic.
“That is a common theme with a natural disaster,” he said. “We have to have patience and empathy with each other. That’s what it means to live in Sebring and in Highlands County — that we are solid, goodhearted people collectively.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler agreed with DeSantis’ order.
“This gives law enforcement more teeth to break up some of these groups,” Fansler said.
The “sand bar” at Lake June has been an almost constant place to party and gather since the first spring breakers were out of school. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other agencies will have the order to back up the removal of the large gatherings there and at other parks.
“If we don’t want bigger problems, if we don’t want to take the steps now, we will be forced to later,” Fansler said. “The 30 days will go by quickly.”
Fansler said the order doesn’t mean you have to look at the same four walls all day. People can go on a bike ride or a walk or run, just not in groups. Gardening is allowed as are many other outdoor activities — just not in groups.
The stay-at-home executive order will last for 30 days. The idea is to slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting personal contact. Only essential people should be out for essential work or errands.
“All businesses or organizations are encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or curbside service outside of the business or organization, of orders placed online or via telephone, to the greatest extent practicable,” the order states.
The order aims to curb gatherings of people.
“A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity. Local jurisdictions shall ensure that groups of people greater than 10 are not permitted to congregate in any public space,” per the order.
A document from Christopher C. Krebs, director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, gave a condensed list of workers who are deemed essential. The list included:
“... staffing operations centers, maintaining and repairing critical infrastructure, operating call centers, working construction, and performing operational functions, among others. It also includes workers who support crucial supply chains and enable functions for critical infrastructure. The industries they support represent, but are not limited to, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement, and public works.”
For more information, go to dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/cikrpandemicinfluenzaguide.pdf