SEBRING — Highlands County Emergency Management didn’t receive word of any damage from thunderstorms last weekend, from property damage or lightning-lit brush fires.
That’s the good news, from LaTosha Reiss, Emergency Management manager. Meanwhile, she and at least 18 county staff members have stayed on alert for a year and counting. The Highlands County Emergency Operations Center went on activation on March 17, 2020, for the COVID-19 pandemic and has stayed on alert — 396 days as of Friday.
By the time the Board of County Commission meets again on Tuesday, it will be 400.
How is everyone holding up? Well, she hasn’t taken more than a day at a time since February last year when she and family visited Walt Disney World for a St. Valentine’s Day weekend. Reiss chuckles that she’s forgotten what a real weekend looks like since last year.
“I just need two days off,” Reiss said.
As incident commander, she has managed and/or coordinated with the public information officer and her assistant; section chiefs for Operations, Logistics, Finance, and Public Safety; the law enforcement branch; and leaders of the Supply Unit, Shelter Unit, Food and Water Unit, Health and Medical Unit, Documentation Unit, Business & Economics Unit, Planning-GIS Unit, Communications Unit and the Time Unit.
At the start of the pandemic, she said, people working emergency service functions put in 16-18 hours per day. Now, it’s 10-12 hours, but still long days.
Operations have since moved from getting out information and gathering supplies for health professionals – mostly personal protection equipment – along with securing sanitization supplies for medical, long-term residential and commercial entities, to now coordinating mass vaccinations against the virus.
Before the Point of Distribution opened Wednesday, the county had administered 60,273 doses of Moderna coronavirus or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, resulting in 38,263 people vaccinated. That includes 15,731 who have received first doses and 22,532 who have completed either a single-dose or two-dose vaccination.
Also during the last year, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season tallied up 35 named storms, running through the alphabetical names picked out for that year and running nine characters into the Greek alphabet, ending with Hurricane Iota on Nov. 13. The season even started early with Hurricane Arthur on May 16 and Tropical Storm Bertha on May 27.
Reiss said she was prepared to activate for Hurricane Isaias, but the storm made landfall in North Carolina, not Florida.
She also said the practice of using Greek-letter names won’t happen this year, although the 2021 season is expected to be as heavy, if not heavier than 2020. Reiss said the 26-name list for this year has a subsequent 26-name list to use if the first list runs out.
Other than that, the EOC has chugged along, she said; the hard work done by its staff and officials going almost unnoticed by the general public throughout the pandemic.
“That means we’re doing our job right,” Reiss said. “When nobody notices.”